Chelsea Bend Premier League Rules With New $54 Million Transfer Plan

Chelsea have been forced to get creative in pursuit of their latest defensive target, with reports revealing a deal has been agreed to sign Atalanta center back Honest Ahanor and send him on loan to Crystal Palace.

As Fabrizio Romano confirmed news of Ahanor’s imminent loan to Palace, many were quick to point out that Chelsea have already sent another defender, Axel Disasi, to Selhurst Park this summer. League rules forbid any team from having more than on loan player from a single club at any one time, with some speculating that Disasi’s loan would have to be canceled.

That is not the case, however, with Disasi set to play alongside 18-year-old Ahanor for the remainder of the upcoming season once the deal goes through.

How Can Chelsea Send Ahanor to Crystal Palace?

Honest Ahanor is heading to Chelsea. | Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

With Disasi already on loan at Palace, the Eagles are forbidden from having a second Chelsea player on loan at the same time. It is that rule around which the Blues have had to work.

Crucially, Palace’s deal to sign Ahanor on loan is specifically with Atalanta. The youngster will move to Selhurst Park for the remainder of the 2026–27 season in an agreement that, on paper, has nothing to do with Chelsea.

Instead, Chelsea’s agreement to sign Ahanor for $54 million (£40 million) is actually for the summer of 2027, following the conclusion of his loan with Palace.

Atalanta have, however, given Chelsea immediate control over Ahanor’s future, which is why the youngster has been granted a move to the Premier League this summer.

Why Chelsea Are Signing Ahanor

Ahanor is highly rated. | Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

This summer may have seen Chelsea deviate away from their old plan of hoarding young talent—Jordan Henderson (36), Danny Welbeck (35) and Emiliano Martínez (33) have drastically boosted the average age—but the acquisition of Ahanor is a return to their divisive strategy of previous windows.

Ahanor, a natural center back who is equally comfortable on the left of defense, is incredibly highly rated and enjoyed an excellent breakout season last year with Atalanta, making 22 appearances in Serie A and even starting 15 games.

A number of big clubs took notice of Ahanor but Chelsea haved moved quickly to strike a deal which, in their eyes, will hopefully prove to be a bargain. Left-footed, young center backs are at a premium these days and Chelsea hope they have landed the next great defender.

Ahanor is a typical modern defender who enjoys the ugly side of the game as much as a line-breaking pass. His natural athleticism and room for growth—both tactically and physically—have left many scouts suggesting he is destined for stardom, and Chelsea clearly agree.

Defense remains a long-term concern for Chelsea, who appear settled in attack but are still working to find a stable back line. The Blues are hoarding talent in the hope of finding the Cole Palmers or the João Pedros of the defense.

Indeed, Ahanor will become the third left-footed center back in a squad that already includes Jorrel Hato and Levi Colwill. Youngsters like Josh Acheampong, Aarón Anselmino and Mamadou Sarr are all vying to be part of the long-term future, as are established names Wesley Fofana and new signing Maxence Lacroix, who has made an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge since joining from Palace.

Tosin Adarabioyo, the 28-year-old who previously stood as Chelsea’s oldest player, is expected to leave before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.