First Danny Welbeck, Now Jordan Henderson—Why Are Chelsea Signing Older Players?

Since BlueCo took ownership of Chelsea, their transfer strategy has been set in stone: hoover up the most promising wonderkids from around the world.

This summer started in the same fashion, with all six permanent additions aged 23 or under, but the Blues have drastically altered their approach in recent days.

Now that they’ve completed the signing veteran duo Danny Welbeck and Jordan Henderson from Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford respectively, Chelsea will add 863 matches of Premier League experience to Xabi Alonso’s roster. For the first time in four years, the have paid a transfer fee for a player over the age of 26.

But why have Chelsea changed tack in the transfer market?

‘We Need Balance’—Alonso Reveals Reason Behind Veteran Signings

Chelsea are trying to bolster a youthful roster. | Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Alonso has already shed light on why Chelsea are eager to sign more experienced heads, even if he refused to discuss specific deals for 35-year-old Welbeck and 36-year-old Henderson. It’s all about balance for the Spaniard.

Speaking after his first match in charge of Chelsea, a hectic 6–4 friendly win over Western Sydney Wanderers, Alonso stated: “I’m sure that from today to the last day of the transfer [window], there will be a lot of links, a lot of rumors, so to be commenting on all of them, it’s going to be a hard task.

“But for sure, we need proper balance in terms of qualities, in terms of positions, in terms of balance. We want to have a complete squad and we want to make a good team.”

He would subsequently add: “You need the right balance of personalities, of maturity stages, [players in their] early twenties, early thirties and in between, players in different stages of their careers. There is not a formula for that, but there is a feeling for it.”

The makeup of Chelsea’s young roster has often been criticized in the BlueCo era, with Alonso’s predecessor Enzo Maresca having bemoaned a lack of experience in his team shortly before his departure.

Henderson was recently included in England’s World Cup squad. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/The FA/Getty Images

Prior to deals for Welbeck and Henderson, Chelsea’s oldest players were just 28 years old. Of the 24 players who made 10 or more appearances for the club last season, 62.5% are currently aged 23 or under.

Even more astonishingly, Chelsea have not selected a player over 30 years old for any match in the last two years.

It’s clear why Chelsea need an influx of experience to help guide the younger heads in the squad and provide invaluable leadership both on and off the field. While there is still a notable absence of players aged 29 to 34, an age group in which players often hit their peak, moves for Welbeck and Henderson are certainly steps in the right direction.

BlueCo’s willingness to make their transfer policy more flexible under Alonso is encouraging for both the manager and supporters, with the latter growing increasingly weary of relentless personnel changes on the touchline and in the dressing room.

What Can Welbeck, Henderson Offer Chelsea?

Danny Welbeck joined Chelsea after his best scoring season. | Chelsea FC

Welbeck and Henderson certainly won’t be regular starters for Chelsea, especially considering the club are not in Europe next season. However, their influence in the locker room and on the training field make them useful assets for Alonso.

In Welbeck, Chelsea also have a handy goalscorer. The striker has produced 25 strikes across his last two campaigns with Brighton and was even in contention to feature in England’s World Cup squad at various points last term.

Henderson did make Thomas Tuchel’s group in North America, though. Selected for his attitude and leadership qualities, the midfielder only featured once before bizarrely breaking his arm in postmatch celebrations against Mexico, but his impact on the England squad was undeniable. Just ask new Chelsea signing Morgan Rogers.

“The best guy I’ve ever come across in football,” Rogers said of Henderson while on World Cup duty. “If people did a blind ranking of people they want at the camp beforehand, he’d be in everyone’s top five.

“I was annoyed the chances weren’t coming off and I’ll give him one look in the face, and he’ll let you know. Then, you’re just in a happy mood! That’s just the way he is; he has that persona and that character.”

While not glamorous additions, they could prove pivotal for Chelsea next season.

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