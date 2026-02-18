Chelsea’s 10 Best Kits of All Time—Ranked

These days, Chelsea often feel as much a fashion brand as a football club, with the multi-time Premier League winners seemingly releasing a new clothing line every week.

But look back, and it’s clear the Blues have long been ahead of the curve when it comes to style—especially with their kits.

Whether it’s clever twists on their classic royal blue home shirts or daring, unconventional away strips, Chelsea have frequently led the way in English football as kit innovators, from their early days to the present.

Here, we’ve ranked the 10 best Chelsea kits of all time.

10. Hello, Hazard (2012-13, Home)

Eden Hazard is a Chelsea legend. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Chelsea won their first-ever Champions League title in 2011–12 and followed it with a sleek royal blue home kit the next season, replacing the usual white trims with gold—including a gorgeous all-gold club badge.



Fittingly, the Blues went on to lift the Europa League wearing the kit, which also marked Eden Hazard’s debut season at Stamford Bridge.

9. Orange Is the New Blue (1994-96, Away)

Sometimes, going completely left field with kit designs yields the best results. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Chelsea’s 1994–96 away kit turned heads with its striking tangerine and graphite colour scheme.



Designed to avoid clashing with opponents, it achieved that goal while also winning over fans to become a cult classic—proof that daring, unconventional designs often stand the test of time.

8. Less Is More (1962-63, Home)

A classic. | Chelsea FC/Getty

No flashy sponsor logos or trims here—just a classic royal blue shirt, complete with a round-neck collar and the traditional club badge.



Sometimes, less really is more.

7. A New Era (2003-05, Home)

Chelsea hit the big time in the early '00s. | IMAGO/Ulmer

Chelsea ushered in a new era in 2003 following Roman Abramovich’s takeover, and the club’s kit reflected that shift. The all-royal blue design, accented only by a white V-neck collar and sleeve trim, marked a clean, modern look at Stamford Bridge.



The shirt’s place in club history was secured in 2004–05, when Chelsea won their first Premier League title wearing it.

6. Pretty in Pink (2024-25, Third)

Chelsea's 2024-25 third kit was stunning. | Getty/Darren Walsh

New kits often get overlooked in lists like these, but Chelsea’s 2024–25 third strip, worn during their Conference League triumph, was a showstopper.



All-black with punk-rock motifs, a double Nike Swoosh celebrating the rise of the women’s game and vibrant pink and yellow accents. It’s a modern classic.

5. Le Coq Sportif (1983-85, Home)

Great kit, even better hair. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Le Coq Sportif? Who remembers them?



Chelsea partnered with the French brand for a few kits in the 1980s, none more striking than their 1983–85 home strip. Featuring vertical stripes, red accents and a stripped-back club crest, it perfectly fused minimalist French style with Chelsea’s royal London heritage.

4. The Magnificent Magyars (1974-75, Away)

Yes, we know this isn't 1974. | Chelsea FC

In 1974–75, Chelsea went bold with their away kit. Manager Dave Sexton introduced a design paying tribute to Hungary’s legendary “Magnificent Magyars” side from two decades earlier.



White with a red and green stripe down the centre, the shirt was daring for its time and quickly became a classic, even if Chelsea didn’t revisit the design until the 2025–26 season.

3. Cool in Commodore (1991-93, Home)

Bonus points if you can name the player. | IMAGO

Chelsea’s Commodore-sponsored era of the late 1980s and early ’90s produced a number of outstanding kits, with the final home shirt worn between 1991 and 1993 standing out above the rest.



A peak ’90s geometric pattern, a thick collar and bold red-and-white trim, it remains one of the most distinctive and instantly recognisable designs in the club’s history—a true classic.

2. Silky Stripes (2003-05, Away/Third)

Chelsea's 2003-05 away/third kit was ahead of its time. | IMAGO/Panoramic

While Chelsea’s 2003–05 home kit was iconic, their 2003–04 away strip—retained as the third kit the following season due to its popularity—was even better.



Predominantly white, it featured two fading blue stripes down the centre—one light, one navy—with the stripe cleverly splitting to accommodate the club’s sponsor logo. Stylish yet of its time, it remains a standout from the Abramovich era.

1. Viva Vialli (1997-98, Home)

What a kit. | IMAGO/Colorsport

Few shirts are as instantly evocative for Chelsea fans as the 1997–98 home kit. Synonymous with the late Gianluca Vialli, its sleek, lightly shimmering design captured a club on the rise.



Backed up by a season that brought League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup glory, plus a fourth-place Premier League finish, the shirt still holds a special place in the hearts of many Blues fans.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE