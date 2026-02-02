Chelsea Confirm Centre Back Arrival After Liam Rosenior Request

Chelsea have confirmed the return of centre back Mamadou Sarr from a loan with Strasbourg.

The Blues signed Sarr from their sister side during the summer and, after a stint away at the Club World Cup, sent him back to Strasbourg for the 2025–26 season to continue developing under manager Liam Rosenior, who has since taken charge at Stamford Bridge.

Upon his arrival at Chelsea, Rosenior expressed an interest in a new centre back and, with Rennes’ Jérémy Jacquet unavailable before opting to join Liverpool anyway, the Blues looked closer to home. Aarón Anselmino was controversially recalled from a loan with Borussia Dortmund but, rather than remain with Chelsea, the Argentine has been sent to Strasbourg in place of Sarr.

Sarr, 20, has now completed his return to Chelsea, where he is expected to continue playing a significant role under Rosenior.

How Sarr Will Fit in at Chelsea

Mamadou Sarr has joined Chelsea. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

During their shared time at Strasbourg, Sarr was a key player under Rosenior, who named the Senegal international as his captain during the first half of this season even though he was only on loan.

A modern-day defender who is both mobile and technically proficient, Sarr brings an understanding of Rosenior’s methods and tactics which nobody else will be able to match, meaning his transition to life at Chelsea should be relatively painless.

He is comfortable in the fabled central centre back role, in which Chelsea are lacking since Levi Colwill’s injury during the summer, but is happy playing on either the right or left of a back three if needed as well.

Mamadou Sarr - Stats Snapshot

Age: 20

20 Height: 6'4"

6'4" Strong Foot: Right

Right National Team: Senegal

Senegal Senior Club Apps: 60

60 Senior International Caps: 4

Sarr’s minutes will likely be dictated by the formation Rosenior chooses for the remainder of the season. In a back two, he will compete with current starters Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana for a starting spot.

If Rosenior brings out a back three, Sarr may be among the first names on the team sheet, having performed the role with real class earlier this season.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE