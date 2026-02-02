Jeremy Jacquet’s Reasons Clear As Liverpool Hijack Chelsea Bid

Liverpool have struck a deal to sign Chelsea target Jérémy Jacquet from Rennes in the summer.

Jacquet became Chelsea’s top centre-back target midway through January but Rennes’ refusal to entertain an immediate departure in favour of a pre-agreement over a summer exit invited Liverpool into the race.

Fabrice Hawkins was first to reveal Liverpool have now agreed a deal to bring Jacquet to Anfield in the summer. The Reds will pay up to €72 million (£62.4 million, $85.4 million) for the 20-year-old who, despite an initial preference towards Chelsea, switched his mind and opted to move to Merseyside instead.

Why Liverpool Want to Sign Jacquet

Like Chelsea, Liverpool may well have wanted to sign Jacquet immediately. After all, the Reds have faced a selection crisis in defence all season, having missed out on Marc Guéhi during the summer and lost Giovanni Leoni to a season-ending injury.

That need for a new defender is only likely to grow in the summer, with Ibrahima Konaté now in the final six months of his contract. His departure would leave Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and the inexperienced Leoni as the only senior centre backs in Arne Slot’s squad. Clearly, there is a pressing need for reinforcements.

Guéhi was available again this winter but Liverpool declined to compete with Manchester City for his signature. According to The Athletic, those in charge at Anfield believe Jacquet offers better value for money long-term.

Despite being just 20, Jacquet has caught the eye with a maturity to his game. He is a typical modern-day defender, comfortable on the ball and quick on his feet, and most of Europe’s elite sides have shown some form of interest in his signature. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg even claims Manchester United failed with a late approach for the youngster.

Few clubs can argue that they need a centre back as much as Liverpool, which also weighed into Jacquet’s thinking.

Chelsea Must Accept Reasons for Jacquet’s U-Turn

Earlier in the window, Jacquet was believed to be keen on joining Chelsea, with an agreement over personal terms reached early on in negotiations. However, things changed drastically over the past week.

Sky Sports News report that Jacquet grew concerned about his role in a crowded Chelsea squad. There are currently four senior centre backs available to Blues manager Liam Rosenior—Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoît Badiashile and Tosin Adarabioyo—with guaranteed starter Levi Colwill to return from an injury in the summer.

Behind them, Chelsea have rebuffed interest in 19-year-old Josh Acheampong, adamant the teenager will have a path to the first team, and competition for minutes will soon be further increased by the impending return of loanee Mamadou Sarr from Strasbourg.

In a system which currently operates with two starting centre backs, opportunities will be shared around at Stamford Bridge, and Jacquet is believed to have developed concerns in that regard.

At Liverpool, however, there will be no such issues. Jacquet, should he complete his move in the summer as expected, will immediately be in contention for a starting role, particularly if Konaté does move on when his contract expires.

In fact, should Konaté leave, Jacquet will automatically become Virgil van Dijk’s new starting partner. Those same guarantees simply could not be offered at Chelsea.

Will Chelsea Sign a New Centre Back?

Mamadou Sarr is heading to Chelsea. | Sathire Kelpa/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

With just hours before the transfer window closes, Chelsea are unlikely to continue the hunt for a brand new signing.

Indeed, the current focus is on recalling Sarr, a player with whom Rosenior is incredibly familiar after their shared success at Strasbourg. The 20-year-old will be Chelsea’s new “signing” on Deadline Day.

That being said, Jacquet’s snub is unlikely to stop Chelsea’s pursuit of new long-term signings. L’Équipe recently reported that the Blues have failed with a bid worth €30 million for 18-year-old Tylel Tati from Nantes, suggesting the search for reinforcements has not stopped.

Any such deal would only be made with a view to a move in the summer, however. In terms of this window, expect Sarr’s return to be the only major incoming.

