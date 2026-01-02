Liam Rosenior: Chelsea’s Potential Tactics, Team Under Prospective New Manager
The fifth permanent manager of the BlueCo era at Chelsea could well be Liam Rosenior.
Enzo Maresca’s sudden departure to start the new year could quickly be followed by the hiring of Rosenior, who has caught the eye with fellow BlueCo-owned Strasbourg and is seen as the leading candidate to replace Maresca.
While Rosenior may already be familiar with the BlueCo model, his arrival at Stamford Bridge would likely bring about a significant change in tactics if his time in France is anything to go by.
Here’s how Chelsea could look under him if he takes charge.
What Formation Does Liam Rosenior Play?
On paper, Rosenior appears to favour a 3-4-2-1 setup but, as is the case with nearly every manager these days, it’s a very fluid system which changes during the game. Attacking phases can stretch to a 3-2-5, while Rosenior’s sides often defend in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1.
His Strasbourg side presses high and demands intense, constant running to outwork opponents, with a specific view to force mistakes from defences and capitalise quickly.
“The philosophy is to win the ball back as quickly as possible, is to negate the opposition’s possession, is to dominate as high up the pitch as we possibly can,” Rosenior reflected to Ligue 1 media.
Meanwhile, Strasbourg rarely play long, instead preferring quick, short passes that begin with the back line and even the goalkeeper, who is regularly involved in the first phase of play.
When they get the ball forwards, Rosenior’s Strasbourg do not play with typical wingers. He favours wing backs alongside central attacking midfielders, which would undoubtedly create headaches for Chelsea’s expensive crop of out-and-out wingers.
That being said, Rosenior has repeatedly pointed to a desire to build a system around the players available to him, rather than sticking stubbornly to his principals, leaving the door open to a tactical surprise or two.
How Chelsea Could Set Up Under Liam Rosenior
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Maresca era ended with Sánchez in excellent form, although there will always be concerns about his ability with the ball at his feet. Nevertheless, the Spaniard is brave in possession and that would appeal to Rosenior.
CB: Wesley Fofana—The right-sided defender in Rosenior’s system needs to be comfortable both centrally and out wide. Fofana is Chelsea’s strongest option here but Trevoh Chalobah, Josh Acheampong and even Reece James are all capable.
CB: Levi Colwill—When Colwill returns to fitness, he’ll be the undisputed starter in this central role. In the meantime, however, expect the likes of Chalobah or Tosin Adarabioyo to continue filling in as they did under Maresca.
CB: Jorrel Hato—Hato could be a huge beneficiary of the return of a three-back formation at Stamford Bridge, but it would come as no surprise to see Marc Cucurella or Benoît Badiashile handed this spot in the team in the long run.
RM: Reece James—All eyes will be here, on an aggressive wing back role which requires the sort of constant, high-tempo running which we haven’t seen from James over the past few years. He was one of the best players in the world during his time in this role under Thomas Tuchel and will hope to get there again. If not, look for Malo Gusto or even some minutes for Estêvão in the right fixtures.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—Chances are you probably don’t need convincing why Caicedo should start. He’s one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and would be tasked with bringing the best in a box-to-box role.
CM: Enzo Fernández—While Andrey Santos has history with Rosenior on his side, Fernández will remain an integral part of Chelsea’s lineup moving forwards. His comfort on the ball would make him a valuable asset playing out from the back, although spells in an attacking midfield role could create space for Santos to play.
LM: Marc Cucurella—On paper, this may be the weakest area of the team under Rosenior. Cucurella was excellent under Maresca but did most of his work in central areas, whereas a lack of viable alternatives would force him into a wing back role here.
AM: Cole Palmer—One of the main tests of Maresca’s replacement will be maximising Palmer. Under Rosenior, the Englishman would be tasked with playing in this inside pocket, blessed with plenty of attacking freedom.
AM: Estêvão—We’ve heard a lot about Chelsea’s long-term vision for Estêvão, best known as a winger but seemingly destined to play in a central role. Rosenior’s setup would create this opportunity for the young Brazilian, who could share minutes with Enzo Fernández or João Pedro.
ST: João Pedro—This is a tough spot to nail down as it could, and likely will, be divided between Pedro, Liam Delap and imminent arrival Emmanuel Emegha from Rosenior’s Strasbourg. Strikers are asked to run—a lot—and try to beat offside traps for early crosses.