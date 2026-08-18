Chelsea’s Emmanuel Emegha Decision Shapes Liam Delap, Nicolas Jackson Fate

Chelsea have reportedly “determined” that Emmanuel Emegha will complete Xabi Alonso’s group of strikers this season—supporting João Pedro and Danny Welbeck.

By extension, that means Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson are available for transfer in the final two weeks of the summer window. For Delap in particular it’s a sore moment, barely a year after his high-profile move from Ipswich Town last summer.

Emegha has only just made a prearranged switch from Strasbourg, where he scored 31 goals in 78 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year-old’s transfer to Chelsea was agreed last September, to be completed this summer. But there was doubt as to whether Emegha might be immediately sent on loan, with more experienced alternatives for Xabi Alonso to consider and also limited space in a Blues squad only involved in three competitions in 2026–27.

But despite a hamstring injury denying him an opportunity to impress in preseason, Emegha has won the battle to stay. The Athletic reports that the tall Dutchman is back in training and will now be “part of the squad” Alonso is looking to guide back up the Premier League table.

Jackson and Delap form part of a wider group of players deemed surplus to requirements and able to leave—either on loan or a permanent transfer. That group consists of Mykhailo Mudryk, Tosin Adarabioyo, Mamadou Sarr, Aarón Anselmino, Marc Guiu, Axel Disasi, Teddy Sharman-Lowe, Omari Kellyman, David Datro Fofana, Caleb Wiley and Deivid Washington.

Delap Suited to Mid-Table Premier League Transfer

Delap was previously impressive for Ipswich Town. | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Delap is a product of Manchester City’s academy, joining aged 16 after impressing at Derby County. He scored 12 Premier League goals in a relegated Ipswich team in 2024–25 and is still young enough—he turns 24 next February—to make good on his obvious talent.

A poor season at Chelsea, in which discipline proved problematic, shouldn’t define him.

Although Manchester United need a backup striker and were credited with interest in Delap last summer prior to him joining Chelsea, a move to a mid-table Premier League club might be the best option—somewhere the former England U-21 international will start regularly.

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Everton, Leeds United and even Tottenham Hotspur have been linked. Newcastle have struggled to replace Alexander Isak despite the expensive acquisitions of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, while Everton haven’t had a striker score double digits in a Premier League season since Richarlison in 2021–22. At Forest, Chris Wood will soon turn 35 and was injured for much of 2025–26. Taiwo Awoniyi has left to join Coventry City after consistently putting up disappointing numbers for the past few years.

Aston Villa Interested in Signing Jackson

Jackson will offer goals. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Jackson is back from last season’s loan at Bayern Munich after being unable to trigger the conditional obligation to buy linked to starts in the Bundesliga and Champions League. At his best, the Senegal international is a reliable, if not very prolific No. 9. He averaged 12 Premier League goals per season across two years at Chelsea and also got 12 for Villarreal in La Liga.

According to BBC Sport this week, there is an expression of interest from Aston Villa, where Jackson would reunite with former Villarreal boss, Unai Emery. It is thought to be a “more viable option” than Atlético Madrid.

There’s a scenario in which Ollie Watkins could wind up moving to Saudi Arabia before the transfer window closes, opening up an obvious spot for Jackson, who is valued at $88 million (£65 million) by Chelsea. Even if Watkins stays, an approach for Jackson still has merit given that Tammy Abraham is the only other recognized first-team No. 9.

Villa haven’t hit the transfer market hard this summer, so far only recruiting midfielders Johan Manzambi and João Gomes despite arranging $278 million (£201.5 million) worth of player sales—including hugely influential pair Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans. Champions League soccer is also back on the agenda, meaning a busy schedule.