Chelsea Leave European Giants ‘Furious’ With Savvy Transfer Decision

If the sign of a good deal is the dissatisfaction of the opposite party, Chelsea have made a savvy move by recalling Aarón Anselmino from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund.

The Argentine centre back joined Dortmund over the summer on what was expected to be a season-long deal. Anselmino has suffered from two muscle injuries, limiting him to just seven starts across all competitions, but had impressed during his moments on the pitch.

Dortmund boss Niko Kovač lauded Anselmino’s “crusader spirit” earlier this season. “When things get tight, there’s no nonsense with him,” the similarly straightforward coach beamed. “He breaks through. And that’s something you need at this level. You need defenders who love defending. The boy does that excellently. I love players like that, who do their job with dedication and passion.”

The 20-year-old had also impressed his teammates—Julian Brandt hailed him “an absolutely great guy”—and sporting director Sebastian Kehl, who had already been talking about making his loan spell permanent. Much to his chagrin, that is no longer an option.

An emotional farewell 🎥 pic.twitter.com/tiYMA1b58Z — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) January 26, 2026

Kehl and his fellow powerbrokers at Dortmund were described as “furious” at Chelsea’s decision to recall Anselmino, per BILD. This anger came after a general sense of “astonishment” given Chelsea had demonstrated little desire to bring back the inexperienced defender before a clause in his contract was triggered on Sunday.

Ramy Bensebaini and Waldemar Anton have been Dortmund’s most regular defensive pairing this season given the injury struggles which have afflicted Nico Schlotterbeck. With Niklas Süle also failing to convince and youngster Filippo Mane scarcely trusted since earning a red card on the opening weekend of the season, Anselmino served as a crucial option at the back.

The player himself didn’t appear too keen to leave. Dortmund posted a pointed video on social media showing Anselmino fighting back tears while bidding farewell to his short-lived teammates.

With just one week of the winter window left to run, and no advance warning of his departure, Dortmund are not expected to secure an Anselmino replacement—hence the fury. However, Chelsea may not be his final destination.

Chelsea Keeping All Options Open

Liam Rosenior makes his Champions League managerial bow. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea’s recruitment department have belatedly accepted that they are in need of defensive reinforcements following the arrival of Liam Rosenior—even though Enzo Maresca had been beating that drum in vain since the summer.

A move for Rennes’ talented young centre back Jérémy Jacquet has stalled in recent days while the French club hold firm on their lofty demands of a transfer fee in excess of €60 million (£52.1 million, $71 million).

There has been alternative speculation of an approach for Bayern Munich’s Kim Min-jae, which would represent a departure from the youth-centric strategy adopted by Chelsea, yet Anselmino could offer a solution from within.

The Blues pulled a similar trick last season when Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace. The academy graduate was swiftly reintegrated at his boyhood club, starting and winning the finals of the Conference League and Club World Cup before establishing himself as a regular this term.

However, The Athletic note that “all options are being kept open” by Chelsea. Anselmino’s curtailed loan spell opens up a raft of moves for the Blues. Clubs are only allowed six players on loan at a foreign team at any one time in an attempt to avoid stockpiling talent. Chelsea had fulfilled their allotment before bringing back the Argentine and David Datro Fofana this month to afford themselves some wiggle room.

Anselmino could be sold permanently or shipped off to an English club to make room for an existing member of the first-team squad to move abroad on loan—the bomb squad duo of Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi spring to mind. The former Boca Juniors defender could even be used as part of the deal for Jacquet—Chelsea have rarely shied away from a creative trading strategy.

It’s easy to see why Dortmund were put out by Anselmino’s sudden exit, yet the benefits which it could bring Chelsea are potentially numerous.

