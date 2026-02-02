Chelsea Forward Seals Premier League Loan Switch for Much-Needed Fresh Start

Chelsea have bid farewell to winger Tyrique George, who has joined Everton on an initial six-month loan deal.

George, a graduate of the Blues’ Cobham academy, was actually supposed to leave the club permanently last summer after a deal worth £22 million ($30.1 million) was agreed with Fulham, only for the move to collapse at the 11th hour.

Since then, George has made just 11 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea and has not featured in the Premier League since a five-minute cameo in late October. He has only made a matchday squad once in the 15 games that have followed.

Show us the real thing.👇



🤩🔵 Tyrique is a Toffee. pic.twitter.com/0LFgAsx2pR — Everton (@Everton) February 2, 2026

Looking to reignite his career, George has now signed on with Everton, who targeted the teenage winger as a replacement for the injured Jack Grealish, himself on loan from Manchester City. Grealish may not play again this season because of a foot injury.

As part of the deal, Everton have negotiated the option to sign George permanently at the end of the season.

“I’m really excited to be here and to enjoy this massive club. I just can’t wait to get started,” George said. “The fans here are exceptional. I know Evertonians are really passionate. They like hard work—and that’s what I’m going to show. I want to be exciting and I want to impress them.”

Fresh Start Needed for Tyrique George

George has spent most of his time on the sidelines. | Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

During his days in the Chelsea academy, George caught the eye with a series of stunning strikes from distance, leaving many fans desperate for a senior call-up that ultimately arrived in April 2024.

George was permanently promoted to the senior side towards the end of that year and managed 37 appearances under former manager Enzo Maresca, with most of his minutes coming in cup competitions. He recorded a respectable return of six goals and six assists.

In the Premier League, things have not been so rosy for George. His 12 appearances add up to a total of just 321 minutes, with his involvement tumbling even further this season following the collapse of his departure to Fulham.

George leaves Chelsea this winter with 18 months remaining on his contract, although the Blues do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE