Chelsea ‘Join Race’ for Barcelona’s Top Striker Target

Chelsea are among the sides reported to be monitoring Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez ahead of what could be a huge transfer race for a player also known to be admired by Barcelona.

While Chelsea are currently focused on a blockbuster deal for Rennes centre back Jérémy Jacquet, they are already plotting their moves for the summer, when they play to be typically active in the transfer window.

Another midfielder and an attacking player are on Chelsea’s wish list and, according to the Daily Mail, Alvarez is among those under consideration for the latter.

Atlético paid a huge £81.8 million ($109.7 million) to lure Alvarez away from Manchester City in the summer of 2024 and have watched the Argentine rack up 40 goals in 84 appearances over the ensuing 18 months.

His form has attracted plenty of attention heading towards the summer transfer window. Alongside Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain are named as suitors, but the biggest push for Alvarez’s signature could come from long-term admirers Barcelona.

Barcelona ‘to Pull Out All the Stops’ for Alvarez

Julián Alvarez has plenty of admirers. | Oscar J. Barroso/Europa Press/Getty Images

Robert Lewandowski’s ongoing battle with Father Time is no secret. The Poland international will turn 38 in August and while he is still scoring at an impressive rate—nine goals in 15 La Liga games this season—Barcelona have long been aware that replacing Lewandowski will soon become a priority.

An earth-shattering move for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland has been ambitiously touted, but one name consistently in the conversation is Alvarez, who SPORT claim is firmly at the top of Barcelona’s wish list.

Signing Alvarez would obviously be incredibly expensive—comfortably around €100 million ($116.4 million)—and Barcelona are not currently in a position to strike such a deal as they are still fighting to return to La Liga’s 1:1 spending rules.

If they do get there before the summer, it is claimed everyone inside Barcelona is in agreement that they will try to sign Alvarez and will do whatever they can to try and get a deal over the line.

Rival interest from Chelsea and PSG could pose a huge issue for Barcelona, who will not want to get involved in a bidding war against two of the most free-spending teams around.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER