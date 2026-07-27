Chelsea’s Mixed History of U.S. Transfers Serves As Cautionary Tale for $10 Million Teenager

Christian Pulisic may be the most famous American to ever play for Chelsea, but he is by no means the only one.

Even before the arrival of American owners in 2022, the Blues were looking across Major League Soccer and the U.S. lower leagues in search of the next superstar, and that trend has ramped up since BlueCo’s takeover, with a $10 million deal for 15-year-old Benji Flowers from FC Dallas the latest agreement to bring a youngster from the U.S. to English shores.

Hopes are high for Flowers, but this is a story Chelsea fans have heard plenty of times before, particularly when it comes to imports from the U.S.

Here’s every player to depart the U.S. for Chelsea and how they fared.

Roy Wegerle

Roy Wegerle was Chelsea’s first U.S. international. | Russell Cheyne/Allsport/Getty Images

The first U.S. international to ever play for Chelsea was winger Roy Wegerle, who joined the Blues from indoor soccer side Tacoma Stars in 1986 having previously had a trial with Manchester United when he was 17 years old.

A former coach, Rodney Marsh, managed to land Wegerle a trial at Chelsea and the Blues ultimately took a gamble on the fleet-footed forward, but the 41-cap USMNT international struggled for opportunities at Stamford Bridge and had to leave for Luton Town and Queens Park Rangers to really establish himself in England.

“My playing style was really never suited to the ‘English way’ of play or management, but I loved the tradition, atmosphere and excitement of the English First Division,” Wegerle reflected to Footwork.

“I never saw anything of the French, Italian, German or Spanish leagues, but I think it’s likely that I would have been more technically suited and appreciated as a player in these leagues. And probably more successful, but who knows.”

Matt Miazga

Matt Miazga actually made two appearances for Chelsea. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There was plenty of surprise when Chelsea signed center back Matt Miazga from Red Bull New York in January 2016. Major League Soccer’s global reputation was nowhere near what it is today, but there could be no denying that a 20-year-old Miazga, who had already spent two years as a senior star, had all the tools needed to make it.

He kept a clean sheet in his first start for Chelsea in a 4–0 win over Aston Villa in the Premier League four months later and managed 45 minutes one week later. Those would prove to be Miazga’s final minutes for Chelsea.

Unfortunately for Miazga, he joined Chelsea during an infamous period in which the Blues were known for their “loan army.” A vast number of young players were signed and farmed out on loans across Europe in the hope that at least one would blossom into a superstar.

Miazga spent two years at Vitesse, one at Nantes, one at Reading and one at Anderlecht before going public with his wish for more “stability”—a common concern among those at Chelsea at this time.

One more loan to Alavés followed before a free transfer back to the U.S. with FC Cincinatti in 2022, one year before being named the MLS Defender of the Year.

Ethan Wady

Ethan Wady’s time at Chelsea came in the academy. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Born in San Jose and raised on Cookout hamburgers in North Carolina, goalkeeper Ethan Wady grew up a Chelsea fan but only ended up with the Blues in 2018 by coincidence after his family relocated to England.

Wady split his time between youth loans, Chelsea’s development squads and the lower leagues of England’s pyramid, but never debuted for the senior side before a permanent switch to Millwall five years later.

Unfortunately, Wady suffered a head injury in August 2024 that forced him to announce his early retirement in May 2025.

Gabriel Slonina

Gabriel Slonina was part of the squad that won the Club World Cup in 2025. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

It was in August 2022 that Chelsea won the race for young goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Real Madrid were battling for his signature but the 18-year-old ultimately inked a six-year contract at Stamford Bridge in a package worth up to $15 million shortly after Chelsea’s American owners were installed.

Slonina became the youngest starting goalkeeper in MLS history just over two months after his 17th birthday, keeping a clean sheet for the Chicago Fire that also made him the youngest in the division to secure a shut-out.

He was backed for big things during his teenage years and had a handful of bright spells out on loan before a finger injury saw a deal with Barnsley terminated in January 2025. Slonina was then, surprisingly, kept around as Chelsea’s third-choice goalkeeper in 2025–26—an excellent experience but not one truly benefited Slonina from a career perspective.

Having spent time in the summer of 2026 with Strasbourg, Slonina is expected to leave Chelsea permanently.

Caleb Wiley

Injuries have not been kind to Caleb Wiley. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Two years after signing Slonina, Chelsea returned to MLS to strike a deal for Atlanta United left back Caleb Wiley just a few weeks before he picked up his third USMNT cap.

Wiley, 19 at the time, was immediately loaned to Strasbourg in France but saw the deal cut short after two injuries in six months, opening the door to a temporary switch to Watford in England’s second tier.

His loan was extended into 2025–26 but was, once again, cut short by a nasty injury. Now 21, Wiley is recovering from his latest setback before likely heading out on loan to try and reignite a career that has stalled through nobody’s fault.

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