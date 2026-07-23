Chelsea Ignore Old Warning Signs to ‘Strike’ $10 Million Deal for USMNT Starlet

Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement with FC Dallas to buy 15-year-old U.S. youth international Benji Flowers upon his coming of age.

Flowers, who was recently named to the MLS Next All-Star Game, is widely regarded as one of the most exciting young players in American youth soccer. The teenager is honing his craft at Dallas’ academy and made his debut for the second team in MLS Next Pro back in March at age 14.

Never one to ignore a talented youngster, Chelsea took notice. The Athletic report the Blues locked down Flowers for an initial fee of around $3 million (£2.25 million). Potential add-ons, including how many games he plays for Dallas and youth national team milestones, could take the deal to around $10 million (£7.5 million).

The MLS side retain a sell-on clause, guaranteeing Dallas a percentage of a transfer fee if Flowers is sold to another club in the future.

Chelsea Stay True to Transfer Model ... for Better or Worse

Kendry Paez has yet to breakthrough at Chelsea. | Franklin Jacome/Getty Images

If there was going to be a Premier League club scouting out a young forward in the United States, it would be Chelsea. The Blues have recently become major players in the under-21 market, and acquiring Flowers is just the latest deal on that résumé.

The west London outfit previously struck a deal with Kendry Páez at age 15 to join Chelsea once he turned 18. The Ecuadorian forward has yet to make his debut in a blue shirt, though. The Blues first moved him out on loan to sister club Strasbourg before sending him back to South America with River Plate, all before he ever logged a minute for the first team.

Recent reports claim both Chelsea and River Plate are prepared to rip up that deal after an underwhelming spell from Páez, who could be loaned to a third different club this summer.

The £17.2 million transfer has so far been a rather large failure, but Estêvão at least provides a better example of success. Back in 2024, Chelsea signed the winger at age 17 and then eventually welcomed him to Stamford Bridge last season. Despite a slew of injury problems, the Brazilian still recorded eight goals and three assists in 36 appearances.

In a few years, Chelsea will hope their investment pays off and Flowers follows in Estêvão’s footsteps instead of Páez’s.

Flowers Inks First-Team Deal With Dallas

Benji Flowers, forward for FC Dallas. pic.twitter.com/pn9DJrkeYV — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) July 23, 2026

Not only did Flowers reportedly secure a future move to Stamford Bridge, but he also signed a first-team contract with Dallas through 2030–31, with an option to extend to 2031–32. At age 15, he became the youngest player in history to sign a professional contract with the club.

What makes the deal even sweeter is that Flowers is a homegrown product, who joined the team’s academy at 10 years old.

“Benji’s signing is another proud day for FC Dallas and our Academy," said club president Dan Hunt. “Our commitment has always been to develop young players and provide them with a clear pathway to the professional game. Benji has embraced every step of that journey through hard work, determination and the support of his family.

“His signing is a reflection of the tremendous work being done throughout the FC Dallas Academy and reinforces what is possible for the next generation of players. We are excited to watch him continue his development with FC Dallas and North Texas SC.”

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