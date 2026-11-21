Xabi Alonso was left facing questions from frustrated Chelsea supporters after his Blues side were mercilessly beaten 4–1 by old rivals Leeds United on Saturday.

It had looked like it was going to be a good day for Chelsea when Emmanuel Emegha crashed home an excellent opening goal in the 24th minute, but that lead lasted just three minutes before Noah Okafor’s trickled effort landed in the bottom corner of Emiliano Martínez’s net, setting the tone for a miserable outing at Stamford Bridge for the Blues.

Chelsea were fortunate to head into the break level, rescued by the offside flag in stoppage time after Tarik Muharemović thought he had tapped home.

A nightmare start to the second half saw Leeds awarded a penalty when Rogers was deemed to have deflected Jayden Bogle’s strike with his arm. After a VAR check, Dominic Calvert-Lewin made no mistake from 12 yards.

Okafor crashed home a third shortly before the hour-mark to make this an embarrassment for Chelsea, who rarely looked like getting back into the game and instead found themselves hanging on at times.

To suggest there was no life about Chelsea in the closing stages would be an understatement, and Leeds still found time for one final hammer blow as Brenden Aaronson added a fourth in stoppage time to hand the Yorkshire outfit its first win at Stamford Bridge this century.

The Problem That Won’t Go Away

Chelsea offered nothing in defense. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Much of the build-up to this game revolved around Chelsea’s search for a reliable striker. In the absence of the injured João Pedro, it was Emmanuel Emegha that was given the nod, and after he crashed home an excellent goal 25 minutes in, the story appeared to have a happy ending.

Then Chelsea did what Chelsea do this season.

Leeds brought great energy, but their equalizer was almost gifted to them on a plate. Wesley Fofana was shunted out of position by Calvert-Lewin all too easily, before Josh Acheampong misjudged the bounce of the ball. As all three raced back to mark Okafor, somehow none of them could stop the strike from coming in.

There is perhaps no better play this season to summarize Chelsea’s problems. Whether it be weak defending, individual errors or poor tactics, Chelsea just are not good enough defensively. Every team believes they can score against the Blues, and justifiably so.

Confidence collapsed and Leeds took advantage to perfection. Nobody inside Stamford Bridge believed Chelsea were going to get back into this, and not because the stadium was half empty by the time Aaronson scored.

We’ve now seen Chelsea prove porous in 3-4-2-1 and 4-2-3-1 setups. Where does Alonso go next? Faith in him finding the answer is fading in a fanbase that is growing increasingly fatigued.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Leeds (4-2-3-1)

Moisés Caicedo’s first-half injury changed the dynamic. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Emiliano Martínez—5.5: Had one nervous moment toward the end of the first half but generally did alright before letting Aaronson’s late effort slip between his legs.

RB: Josh Acheampong—5.8: Misjudged the bounce for Okafor’s equalizer in another performance that combined impressive moments with massive defensive scares. Still has a lot to learn.

CB: Wesley Fofana—6.9: Didn’t enjoy the physical battle with Calvert-Lewin, who got the better of him in the build-up to Okafor’s strike.

CB: Levi Colwill—6.1: Clearly low on confidence as his underwhelming start to the season continued. Not good enough on the ball or off it.

LB: Pep Chavarría—6.0: Stood out as Chelsea’s most reliable defender, which is hardly the biggest compliment.

DM: Roméo Lavia—7.4: Had a strong start to the game but he really suffered without Caicedo’s defensive awareness alongside him. Soon found himself exposed in midfield.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—6.6: Saw his game ended after just 20 minutes following an awkward landing on his back.

RM: Estêvão—6.7: Chelsea’s most entertaining forward by far. Saw plenty of the ball and always wanted to make something happen, including a handful of devilish crosses that should have led to more. Even worked hard defensively, in what felt like a direct statement to Alonso.

AM: Cole Palmer—6.6: Drifted around without ever really getting involved. The sort of performance that will leave England manager Thomas Tuchel with no regrets over leaving him off of his November roster.

LM: Morgan Rogers—6.8: Found some smart positions to try and make things happen and played the smart pass for Emegha’s opener. Unfortunate to be penalized for handball early in the second half.

ST: Emmanuel Emegha—7.0: Not particularly glamorous with his approach, but you can’t say it wasn’t impactful. His physical approach caused plenty of problems for Leeds and his opening goal was a great one.

SUB: Jordan Henderson (22’ for Caicedo)—6.3

SUB: Pedro Neto (64’ for Estêvão)—6.4

SUB: Danny Welbeck (64’ for Emegha)—6.1

SUB: Geovany Quenda (73’ for Chavarría)—6.2

SUB: Malo Gusto (73’ for Acheampong)—6.4

Subs not used: Mike Penders (GK), Tayo Subuloye, Marco Palestra, Valentín Barco

What the Ratings Tell Us

Emmanuel Emegha made a nice impact. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Emmanuel Emegha has the potential to be a capable stand-in for João Pedro if the Brazilian needs longer on the sidelines. A rare positive from an otherwise disappointing day.

has the potential to be a capable stand-in for João Pedro if the Brazilian needs longer on the sidelines. A rare positive from an otherwise disappointing day. Chelsea’s defense just isn’t good enough. This was a particularly rough day for young Josh Acheampong but neither Wesley Fofana nor Levi Colwill currently look deserving of their starting roles. Options to replace the trio are, however, limited.

The Number’s That Explain Chelsea’s Crushing Defeat

Chelsea managed just 16 touches in the Leeds box, which may not sound too bad until it is compared to the 34 Leeds had in Chelsea’s penalty area.

in the Leeds box, which may not sound too bad until it is compared to the 34 Leeds had in Chelsea’s penalty area. Ending with an xG of 0.56 , Chelsea were fortunate to even get their goal in a game that was all about their poor defending.

, Chelsea were fortunate to even get their goal in a game that was all about their poor defending. Similarly, the failure to create a single big chance proved particularly damaging for Chelsea against a Leeds side that managed to offer seven.

Statistic Chelsea Leeds Possession 56% 44% Total Shots 14 21 Shots on Target 3 8 Big Chances 0 7 Pass Accuracy 87% 82% Fouls 6 15 Corners 3 2