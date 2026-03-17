Chelsea Player Ratings vs. PSG: Outclassed Blues Suffer Embarrassing European Exit

An uncompetitive Chelsea experienced one of the darkest nights of their Champions League history on Tuesday, losing 3–0 against Paris Saint-Germain to crash out of the competition in the round of 16.

Any hopes of a miraculous Chelsea comeback quickly evaporated as strikes from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola inside the opening 15 minutes started the Parisian rout.

Incredibly, Liam Rosenior waved the white flag by substituting some of his key stars at the hour-mark but PSG didn’t oblige, adding a third through Senny Mayulu to make it a resounding 8–2 victory on aggregate.

Stamford Bridge witnessed one of Chelsea’s biggest Champions League humiliations, with many Blues supporters leaving early after serenading their side with defining boos. Meanwhile, the reigning cup holders showcased their devastating nature and raised their hands as a major favorite to win back-to-back European titles.

The One Thing We Cant Ignore

Chelsea owners Behdad Eghbali (left) and Todd Boehly witnessed their side get outclassed at Stamford Bridge. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Almost four years into the BlueCo ownership era and with close to $2 billion (£1.5 billion) spent on transfers in that span, Chelsea are still nowhere close to competing against the top teams in the continent—and that became crystal clear on Tuesday night.

Injuries are certainly a factor, but it’s a massive indictment on Chelsea’s recruitment under the new ownership that against arguably the best attack in Europe, Mamadou Sarr, Jorrel Hato and Trevoh Chalobah made up three quarters of a Blues backline that simply didn’t have the quality to prevent a massacre.

A team that spent the better part of the century earning a reputation as serial winners and became a feared European foe has now lost five of the six Champions League knockout stage matches they’ve played under the new ownership. For the first time in history, Chelsea have lost four straight knockout stage games in Europe’s top-tier club competition, by an aggregate score of 12–2.

Winning the 2025 Club World Cup perhaps gave the west London outfit a false sense of its own reality, but any residual favor won by that triumph completely disappeared over the past week as the European champions emphatically set the record straight against the “world champions.”

Significant and honest self-assessment is needed from Chelsea’s hierarchy after such a humbling beatdown where the Stamford Bridge crowed serenaded their side with boos. Major changes are needed to rescue a project that is slowly crumbling, one many believed was doomed from the start.

Chelsea Player Ratings vs. PSG (4-2-3-1)

Enzo Fernández’s reaction to PSG’s opener says it all. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Robert Sánchez—5.2: Powerless to stop any of PSG’s goals, yet the Spaniard still made a few solid saves to prevent an even more embarrassing defeat.

RB: Mamadou Sarr—5.1: Thrown into the fire away from his natural position. The stage instantly seemed to big for the young defender. Poorly attacked the ball in an attempted clearance leading to Kvaratskhelia’s opener and he was hooked at halftime.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—6.4: Granted Barcola time and space to settle and fire a bullet to the top corner for PSG’s second. Failed to inspire any confidence before leaving Chelsea with 10 men as he was forced to exit the match with a late injury.

CB: Jorrel Hato—5.7: Looked overwhelmed by PSG’s tireless pressing and failed to offer any solutions defensively.

LB: Marc Cucurella—5.8: It was Cucurella who was tasked with offering width down the left flank in attack, but the Spaniard couldn’t deliver the attacking spark Chelsea needed and Pedro Neto switched to his side after the interval.

DM: Andrey Santos—6.8: Made some nice challenges to either halt dangerous actions or recover the ball high up the pitch, but he was still overwhelmed at times by the dynamic PSG midfield.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—7.0: Another uninspiring performance from Caicedo, who has seemingly regressed under Rosenior. A poor giveaway led to the action of PSG’s second.

RW: Pedro Neto—6.7: Inexplicably started on the right after wrecking-havoc down the left in the first leg. He couldn’t make a significant impact and eventually switched sides, but the damage was already done.

AM: Cole Palmer—6.2: Constantly looked get on the ball to try and make something happen much to no avail. His desire was there, but his final touch lacked sharpness and he was tightly marked once he reached the final third.

LW: Enzo Fernández—6.0: Started the game positively but as the visitors punished the Blues, his influence was non-existent until his left the pitch.

ST: João Pedro—5.9: Looked increasingly frustrated as the minutes ticked on. His one significant chance was denied by a strong save from Matvey Safonov.

SUB: Josh Acheampong (46’ for Sarr)—6.3: Wasn’t seriously tested with PSG taking their foot of the gas in the second half. But he failed to track back quickly and the visitors exploited the space left by him to craft their third.

SUB: Romeo Lavia (60’ for Fernández)—6.4: Passed sideways for almost the entirety of his cameo but couldn’t leave a significant mark.

SUB: Alejandro Garnacho (60’ for Palmer)—6.7: Tried to make something happen and had a couple of nice actions from the wing.

SUB: Liam Delap (60’ for Pedro)—6.6: Delap had a good cameo and likely should’ve scored were it not from an inspired performance from Safonov.

SUB: Tosin Adarabioyo (71’ for Cucurella)—6.7: Didn’t have to intervene as PSG were comfortable recycling possession in the final minutes.

Subs not used: Teddy Sharman-Lowe (GK), Max Merrick (GK), Wesley Fofana, Estêvão, Ryan Kavuma-McQueen, Shumaira Mheuka, Marc Guiu.

What the Ratings Tells Us

Mamadou Sarr (left) was powerless against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Chelsea’s defensive capitulation was personified by Mamadou Sarr , who gifted PSG their first with a costly mistake in the early exchanges. The young defender was uncompetitive and it’s clear the Blues are in desperate need of acquiring defensive reinforcements.

, who gifted PSG their first with a costly mistake in the early exchanges. The young defender was uncompetitive and it’s clear the Blues are in desperate need of acquiring defensive reinforcements. If Chelsea want to have any hope of securing Champions League qualification in what remains of the term, they need to find a way to unlock Cole Palmer . The playmaker was once again subpar and erratic in the final action, a worrying trend that must be snapped quickly.

. The playmaker was once again subpar and erratic in the final action, a worrying trend that must be snapped quickly. It was an encouraging cameo from Liam Delap—albeit with the result already in the bag. Still, with João Pedro clearly fatigued, Delap showing signs of being able to produce was a welcomed sight.

The Numbers That Explain Chelsea’s Humiliating Defeat

It wasn’t João Pedro’s night. | Shaun Brooks/CameraSport/Getty Images

PSG didn’t really have to break a sweat to find the back of the net, scoring twice with their first two shots on goal and decidedly over-performing their 1.09 xG on the night.

and decidedly on the night. Nine saves from Safonov were needed for PSG to keep a clean sheet; however, most of them were routine, with Chelsea only mustering a 1.03 xG despite registering 10 more shots than the visitors.

from Safonov were needed for PSG to keep a clean sheet; however, most of them were routine, with than the visitors. The outcome was decided so early that the game didn’t even become an intense battle, resulting in there not being any yellow cards shown in 90 minutes.

Statistic Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain Possession 46% 54% Expected Goals (xG) 1.03 1.09 Total Shots 18 8 Shots on Target 9 5 Big Chances 2 2 Passing Accuracy 85% 87% Fouls Committed 8 10 Corners 9 3

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