Chelsea’s Players Flock to Social Media After Shock Enzo Maresca Exit
A number of Chelsea players took to social media to bid farewell to Enzo Maresca following his shock departure on Thursday.
Maresca became the fourth manager to depart Stamford Bridge since the arrival of owners BlueCo in 2022 after, like Mauricio Pochettino before him, finding himself struggling to work under the conditions set for him by those in charge. Unlike the Argentine, however, Maresca accelerated his own exit and did not wait until the end-of-season performance review.
His exit caught the world by surprise and that sentiment was clearly shared by the players, many of whom offered parting messages to Maresca in the aftermath of the news.
First up was left back Marc Cucurella, who was one of the top performers of the Maresca era as he overcame a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge and proved himself as one of the best in the world in his position.
“Thank you for everything, mister, and to your staff,” he wrote on X. “For the work and the trust from day one, and for the memories!
“Wishing you all the best in what comes next. Good luck, boss!”
Club captain Reece James shared a photo of himself celebrating the Club World Cup triumph alongside Maresca with the brief caption: “Thank you, mister.” Midfielder Moisés Caicedo took a similar approach.
“Thank you for everything, mister,” the Ecuador international wrote.
Caicedo’s midfield partner, vice-captain Enzo Fernández, had a longer message to share.
“Mister, thank you for everything we shared and experienced during this stage,” he wrote. “I learned a lot and truly value every piece of advice and each experience. I wish you and your coaching staff—Willy, Dani, Robi, Marcos, and Mickey—all the best.
“We won two titles together that I will never forget. Much success to all of you, and hopefully our paths will cross again in the future. A big hug.”
“Thank you for everything you and your staff have done,” began Pedro Neto’s farewell. “For all the memories, achievements and trust.
“I wish you all the best.”
Backup goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen added: “Thank you, mister & all the staff. Always grateful for everything you have taught me and the things we have achieved together. All the best in the future.”
Centre backs Levi Colwill and Trevoh Chalobah both had lengthy messages for Maresca. The former was a key player last season before suffering a nasty ACL injury during the summer—frustration over the board’s refusal to sign a replacement is thought to have contributed to Maresca’s departure.
“Not just a top manager but also a top person,” Colwill reflected. “Thank you for everything. It was a pleasure to work with you and create great memories.”
The refusal to sign another defender during the summer ultimately opened the door for Chalobah to become a regular starter.
“Thank you so much for everything, coach,” the academy graduate penned. “Your belief in me and your constant encouragement meant the world.
“I truly appreciate all you’ve done to help us grow. Wishing you nothing but the best for your future.”
There was also a parting message from Robert Sánchez, Maresca’s starting goalkeeper throughout his tenure.
“Thank you for everything Enzo, Mickey, Willy, Dani, Marcos and Robi,” he said. “Very grateful for the trust and the memories we shared, those will live with me forever. Wishing you all the best for the future, will miss you all.”
John Terry Reflects on Maresca’s Chelsea Exit
It wasn’t just current players who reacted to the news as club legend John Terry, who currently works as an academy coach, took to TikTok to share his views.
Terry has even found himself touted as a possible replacement for Maresca, with romantics on social media backing him as an assistant to Como boss Cesc Fábregas. Neither is believed to be under serious consideration.
“The manager, Enzo Maresca, has just been sacked by Chelsea,” he said. “And to be honest, I’m completely shocked by it, I didn’t see it coming.
“I know things of late haven’t been how we would have liked. You can clearly see or hear or listen to the manager’s press conference to know there’s been tensions.
“I’ve had so many phone calls this morning after the news. Everyone expects me to know what’s happening. I haven’t got a clue what’s happening. I’m not involved in the first team; I’m in the academy side. I don’t know, but just my opinion from afar.
“There’s clearly tensions, from the manager and the owners, hence why they’ve come to this agreement or decision. It’s a big shock.
“Rewind three, four weeks ago, we were playing so well against Barcelona. The performance against Arsenal, how good it was. Fast forward four weeks to recent form, and recent performances clearly haven’t been good enough.
“Whoever comes in, it’s happened in the past, and we’ve managed to adapt and deal with it. And as players, you have to get on with it. And unfortunately, this is part of the process. So the players have to now step up and deal with it.”