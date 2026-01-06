Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham: First Chance to Impress Rosenior
Chelsea’s players will audition in front of new manager Liam Rosenior when they take on west London rivals Fulham at Craven Cottage.
The 41-year-old has been confirmed as Enzo Maresca’s successor on a five-and-a-half-year contract, but he’ll have a watching brief on Wednesday night as U-21s boss Calum McFarlane takes charge for the second and last time.
Rosenior, who has swapped Strasbourg for Chelsea, arrives to coach a side who have won just two Premier League games since the November international break. The good news is that the inconsistency of those around them in the table means they are still well-placed to qualify for the Champions League.
McFarlane is unlikely to do anything radical with his team selection—he oversaw a battling 1–1 draw at title contenders Manchester City on Sunday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Robert Sánchez missed the weekend draw at the Etihad Stadium due to a minor muscle issue and Jörgensen will take the Spaniard’s place again should he be sidelined.
RB: Reece James—The return of Moisés Caciedo in midfield will allow James to return to right back as Chelsea battle ailments across their backline. He produced yet another impressive display against Man City at the weekend.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah has been a mainstay in the Chelsea defence owing to his strong form and durability, with the Englishman enjoying a terrific season in place of long-term absentee Levi Colwill.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—Wesley Fofana missed the Man City game through illness and the short turnaround between fixtures means he’s not guaranteed to feature at Fulham. If he misses out, Badiashile will take his spot again.
LB: Malo Gusto—Marc Cucurella has missed the previous two matches and is another injury doubt for the trip to Craven Cottage. Jorrel Hato is back available as a potential replacement, but Gusto might be preferred.
DM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian was absent through suspension for the trip to the Etihad but will make his comeback midweek. Chelsea seriously miss their midfield enforcer when he’s unavailable.
DM: Enzo Fernández—The late hero in Manchester, Fernández has now scored in back-to-back matches having gone over a month without a goal before his effort in the draw with Bournemouth.
AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer is still rediscovering his mojo after an injury-hit start to the campaign but the arrival of Rosenior could spark him into life. He’s searching for a first goal at Craven Cottage on Wednesday.
RW: Estêvão—Underwhelming displays from Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens have forced a reshuffle in the forward line, with Estêvão taking residence on the right wing. While he struggled against City, he was terrific against Bournemouth.
LW: Pedro Neto—Neto squandered some terrific chances against Man City but he’s the most nailed-on starter among Chelsea’s wide options due to his searing speed and invention in the final third.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro was on the scoresheet in the reverse fixture that Chelsea controversially won 2–0 and will be eager to notch again. He’s scored two in his last four and should cause issues for a patchy Fulham defence.