Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Heidenheim: UEFA Conference League
Chelsea travels to Germany to face Heidenheim looking to continue its perfect record in the UEFA Conference League.
Following an eighth place finish in its debut season in the Bundesliga, Heidenheim struggled out of the gate. With seven losses in 11 games, it sits 15th in the German league standings. However, in the Conference League it's been a different story. Like Chelsea, the German side comes into the tie with a perfect record in the team's first ever European competition.
The Blues have been dominant in the Conference League thus far. The depth of Enzo Maresca's squad has proved to be too much for the opposition, averaging over five goals a game so far in the competition.
Maresca has rotated almost the entirety of his squad in the three league phase games in comparison to Chelsea's previous Premier League starting lineup. The trend is likely to continue this week, seeing as it's paid off well thus far.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S CHELSEA WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Hedenheim (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen has done well in his midweek opportunities this season, but he hasn't been truly tested. He remains second fiddle to Robert Sánchez in the EPL.
RB: Axel Disasi—The Frenchman will have to be careful with his tackles since he's a yellow card away from earning a suspension.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—Adarabioyo will play his first minutes in over 20 days as he'll look to help keep a second straight clean sheet in the Conference League.
CB: Benoît Badiashile—The Frenchman will be the only player to feature that played against Leicester City last weekend. Badiashile was excellent against the Foxes.
LB: Malo Gusto—Gusto missed out against Leicester due to illness, but should be back to complete Chelsea's back line and get back to playing shape before the weekend clash vs. Aston Villa.
CM: Renato Veiga—The versatile Portuguese player has been solid in Chelsea's European campaign. Romeo Lavia didn't start against Leicester, but the Belgian isn't registered to play in the Conference League league phase.
CM: Kiernan Dewsbuty-Hall—The former Leicester City man will have more freedom to roam forward with Veiga as the midfield anchor.
RW: Tyrique George—The teenager featured with Chelsea's senior squad midweek and played with the academy team on the weekend. Pedro Neto is nursing a knock he picked up playing for Portugal, meaning George could get a second straight start in the Conference League.
AM: Christopher Nkunku—Nkunku continues to barely get any minutes in the EPL despite being Chelsea's leading scorer this season. He'll play behind the striker where he's usually at his best.
LW: Mykhaylo Mudryk—Mudryk has two goals and two assists in Chelsea's last two Conference League games.
ST: Marc Guiu—The former Barcelona player opened his scoring account for Chelsea last time out in Europe vs. Noah.