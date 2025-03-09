Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City: Premier League
Chelsea host Leicester City at Stamford Bridge looking to secure back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 2025.
It's been a rocky first couple of moths of the year for Chelsea, who have looked far from the level they showed in the first half of the season. Injuries, departures and overall drop in form have contributed to the Blues winning just three of their last 11 Premier League games.
Despite the recent struggles, Chelsea remain just two points off third place. Consecutive visits from relegation favorites Southampton and now Leicester City could be exactly what the doctor ordered to return to form in the top four race.
The Blues are starting to get healthier, Benoît Badiashile returned in the Conference League win vs. Copenhagen, Wesley Fofana could play his first minutes since Dec. 2 and Romeo Lavia is also back in training. With a Champions League birth the clear objective, Chelsea are obligated to stack wins vs. Leicester City.
Here's how Chelsea could lineup vs. Enzo Maresca's former club at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Leicester City (4-2-3-1)
GK: Filip Jörgensen—Jörgensen will look to secure his second career Premier League clean sheet.
RB: Reece James—Chelsea's captain will return to his more usual role after playing in midfield and scoring vs. Copenhagen.
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo—The 27-year-old is one of the veterans in the squad and has emerged as a leader in the dressing room.
LB: Levi Colwill—The academy graduate will hope to return to form after shaky performances to begin the year.
LB: Marc Cucurella—The Spaniard has become a key piece to Maresca's system.
CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuador international must be careful, a yellow card and he'll miss the clash vs. Arsenal next weekend.
CM: Enzo Fernández—The World Cup champion is quietly having a very impressive season, becoming a key factor in Chelsea's attacking scheme.
RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer will hope to break out of a two-month long scoring drought, his worst stretch since joining Chelsea.
AM: Christopher Nkunku—The Frenchman bagged his third Premier League goal of the year vs. Southampton.
LW: Jadon Sancho—Sancho has been streaky since arriving at Stamford Bridge but he's currently going through one of his coldest stretches and Tyrique George could soon begin to chip away at his playing time.
ST: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international will once again occupy the false nine role, having freedom to make runs all over the front line.