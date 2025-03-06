Copenhagen 1-2 Chelsea: Player Ratings as Blues Edge Toward Conference League Quarterfinals
A pair of second half goals gave Chelsea a 2–1 win against Copenhagen in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League round of 16 matchup.
It was an underwhelming first half performance from Chelsea, failing to muster a single shot on target. Enzo Maresca's men looked careless in possession and appeared fragile defensively, with Copenhagen having a couple of dangerous incursions into the box.
Out of the tunnel, it took the Blues less than a minute to find a breakthrough. Marc Cucurella didn't give up after what looked like a foul and set up a charging Reece James, who belted a shot from outside the box that tucked in beautifully in the bottom corner. It was the Chelsea captain's second goal of the season and the first in the Conference League.
Chelsea's high-press led to a Copenhagen turnover that Tyrique George took advantage of to set up Enzo Fernández who doubled the Blues's lead in the 66th minute. However, the hosts got one back in the 80th minute through a set-piece header from Gabriel Pereira.
The Blues will be frustrated not to take a two-goal advantage into the second leg, still, Maresca's side remains heavily favored to go through to the quarterfinals closing out the series at Stamford Bridge. Attention now turns to the Premier League, where Chelsea will host Leicester City on Sunday looking to keep the pace in the race for a top four finish.
Player ratings from Chelsea's win in Denmark below.
Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Copenhagen (4-2-3-1)
Ratings Provided by FotMob
Players
Ratings
GK: Robert Sánchez
5.7/10
RB: Trevoh Chalobah
6.9/10
CB: Tosin Adarabioyo
7.4/10
CB: Benoît Badiashile
6.8/10
LB: Malo Gusto
6.6/10
CM: Moisés Caicedo
7/10
CM: Reece James
8.1/10
RW: Tyrique George
7.5/10
AM: Cole Palmer
6.8/10
LW: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
7/10
ST: Shumaira Mheuka
6.1/10
SUB: Marc Cucurella (25' for Gusto)
7.7/10
SUB: Levi Colwil (46' for Badiashile)
6.4/10
SUB: Enzo Fernández (46' for Caicedo)
7.5/10
SUB: Christopher Nkunku (46' for Mheuka)
6.2/10
SUB: Jadon Sancho (72' for Palmer)
6.1/10