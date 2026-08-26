Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Luton: Carabao Cup

Chelsea make an early appearance in this season’s Carabao Cup when taking on Luton Town in the second round of the competition on Thursday.

Due to their absence from European competition altogether, the Blues face only their third match in the second round over the past 30 years, with the most recent coming in 2023 as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2–1 at Stamford Bridge.

Xabi Alonso will make wholesale changes against League One opposition, handing out plenty of rests following Monday’s 3–2 win over Fulham—the Spaniard’s competitive dugout debut for Chelsea.

Here’s the side he could select for Luton’s visit to west London.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Luton

Chelsea will make sweeping alterations to their last lineup. | FotMob

GK: Mike Penders—After a disastrous start to the season for Robert Sánchez, 21-year-old Penders must take this opportunity to impress Alonso as he seeks to usurp the inconsistent Spaniard. An impressive 2025–26 season with sister club Strasbourg has offered hope for the future.

CB: Josh Acheampong—After allowing the likes of Axel Disasi, Benoît Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah and soon Tosin Adarabioyo to leave, Chelsea are actually a touch light at center back for a 3-4-2-1 system. Acheampong might have to start back-to-back games.

CB: Maxence Lacroix—Similarly, Lacroix might not be afforded any rest after his official Chelsea debut against Fulham. The Frenchman sparkled in the victory, even notching a lovely assist.

CB: Wesley Fofana—After missing the short trip to Craven Cottage through a suspension carried over from last season, Fofana is available make his comeback against Luton.

RWB: Geovany Quenda—The summer signing made his Premier League debut against Fulham and should also make his Carabao Cup bow as a marauding wingback on Thursday. The 19-year-old was readily used in preseason.

CM: Dário Essugo—After what feels like a gazillion signings over recent summers, Essugo has been somewhat forgotten already. An injury-hit debut season didn’t help the 21-year-old’s cause, but he remains a talented youngster with high potential.

CM: Valentín Barco—An unspectacular stint with Brighton & Hove Albion contrasted an eye-catching spell at Strasbourg. Chelsea took the plunge on the 22-year-old Argentine, who should make his debut against Luton.

LWB: Pep Chavarría—The summer recruit faces stiff competition from the likes of Marco Palestra and Jorrel Hato for a starting berth. The former is battling injury and the latter featured last time out, meaning the Spaniard could be promoted to the XI.

RF: Estêvão—After cruelly missing out on the summer’s World Cup through injury, Estêvão sets out on his revenge mission. More glimpses of the Brazilian’s genius are likely this season.

ST: Danny Welbeck—Welbeck will be desperate to make a goalscoring start to his Chelsea career. This is the kind of fixture he was signed to play, even if he hasn’t scored in the Carabao Cup since 2022–23.

LF: Jamie Gittens—A nightmarish debut season means the clock is already ticking on Gittens. Players don’t get long to impress at Stamford Bridge and he’s playing catchup to Chelsea’s other forwards.