Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Joao Pedro Injury Puts Pressure on Palmer, Rogers

Chelsea are hoping to avoid completing a miserable trifecta when they host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge to kick off the Premier League weekend.

Xabi Alonso became just the second Chelsea manager in the competition’s history to oversee a home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and the Blues followed up last week’s 2–0 loss by exiting the Carabao Cup at Anfield on penalties. The Spaniard will really start to feel the heat should the Blues succumb to a Man Utd team currently in a dire state.

Chelsea certainly haven’t been aided by key injury setbacks, and more have come their way ahead of Saturday’s visit of the former 13-time Premier League winners.

Here’s how Chelsea could line up in west London.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

GK: Mike Penders—There was some form of atonement on Merseyside after the Belgian’s howling error gave Spurs the lead last week. Penders will remain in goal until Emiliano Martínez recovers from jaw surgery.

CB: Josh Acheampong—It was a good tussle between two excellent starlets on Wednesday, as Acheampong often locked horns with Liverpool’s Rio Ngumoha. The Chelsea defender could encounter Marcus Rashford here if the Englishman has recovered from his injury in time.

CB: Levi Colwill—With Maxence Lacroix likely to miss out due to a hamstring issue sustained at Liverpool, left-footed Colwill will shift inside and start at the heart of Chelsea’s defense.

CB: Jorrel Hato—Wesley Fofana could do with avoiding the limelight for a little while, so expect Hato, who’s primarily played as a wingback under Alonso, to start on the left side of the back three at Old Trafford.

RWB: Pedro Neto—Chelsea will aim to overload Man Utd’s defense with their wingbacks, and Neto could prove to be a key attacking outlet.

CM: Jordan Henderson—Henderson converted from the spot at his old stomping ground, and Chelsea supporters would love it if the Englishman dedicated some of his Saturday to kissing the badge.

Pick Your Chelsea XI!

CM: Moisés Caicedo—The Ecuadorian was outmaneuvered by Spurs‘ slick engine room last week, and he’s supposedly carrying a knock into the weekend. Alonso may have to be cautious, especially with Roméo Lavia available in reserve.

LWB: Marco Palestra—With Hato potentially dropping into the back three, Alonso has a dilemma here. Palestra is being eased in after starting his debut campaign on the sidelines due to an injury, but Pep Chavarría could be available and ready for at least a cameo appearance.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer served his one-match suspension on Wednesday, so he’ll be back in the Chelsea team on Saturday. The English playmaker will want to deliver against the big rivals of his former clun Manchester City.

AM: Morgan Rogers—The big-money summer addition wasn’t able to elevate a depleted Chelsea attack to the extent he would‘ve liked at Anfield, even if he did score from the penalty spot. He’ll benefit from Palmer‘s return here, but the pair will be servicing a different center forward.

ST: Danny Welbeck—It’s unlikely Alonso will go with a striker-less ploy this weekend, given the vulnerability of United’s backline. Welbeck has an excellent record against United, scoring more against his former employers than any other team in his senior career.