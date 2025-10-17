Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Estevao Starts for Injury-Stricken Blues
Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday following the October international break, travelling to the City Ground to face an out-of-sorts Nottingham Forest side.
The Blues floundered during September but ended the month with a crucial victory against former manager José Mourinho and his Benfica team, before kicking off October with a crucial late victory over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.
Confidence should be relatively high heading to Ange Postecoglou’s strugglers, although a stream of significant injuries will make life more challenging for Enzo Maresca in the Midlands. The Italian will be without a host of crucial first-teamers for the weekend’s early kick-off.
Here is how Chelsea could line up on Saturday.
Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1)
GK: Robert Sánchez—The Chelsea goalkeeper was one of those who endured a tough September. He received a red card at Manchester United and then conceded three to former club Brighton & Hove Albion, but he’s recovered well in recent matches.
RB: Malo Gusto—Maresca suggested Gusto would be capable of replacing the injured Cole Palmer, but the French right back should feature in his orthodox position against Forest this weekend.
CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah was suspended against Liverpool as Maresca was left with the skeleton crew in defence, but the Englishman will immediately return to the XI having now served his ban.
CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana has missed recent games through concussion, adding to Chelsea’s defensive injury woes. With Benoît Badiashile and Levi Colwill still missing, Fofana’s return is timely.
LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella was excellent against Liverpool, providing the assist for the stoppage-time winner and thwarting Mohamed Salah throughout. He should be well-rested for the weekend after being benched for Spain’s second October international against Bulgaria.
DM: Reece James—James missed the international period with England as a precaution and Maresca has confirmed he’s fully fit for the weekend. With Moisés Caicedo and Enzo Fernández major doubts, the right back will once again slot into the double pivot.
DM: Roméo Lavia—Caicedo and Fernández join Dário Essugo in the treatment room, with Lavia one of the few engine room operators at Maresca’s disposal.
RW: Estêvão—The youngster should be promoted to the starting lineup after netting the last-gasp winner against Liverpool and then scoring twice for Brazil against South Korea. He’s been hugely impressive since arriving in English football.
AM: Facundo Buonanotte—Palmer will be sidelined for the next six weeks and with Fernández potentially absent this weekend, loanee Buonanotte might earn a start in the attacking midfield role.
LW: Alejandro Garnacho—Garnacho impressed against Liverpool with his energy, speed and bravery, firmly pushing him ahead of fellow summer recruit Jamie Gittens in the pecking order.
ST: João Pedro—Pedro should continue as Chelsea’s starting striker, particularly with Liam Delap still injured and the versatile Pedro Neto another injury doubt.