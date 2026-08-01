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Chelsea Snap $1.9 Billion Streak With Statement Danny Welbeck Signing

Chelsea’s co-owner had hinted at this sort of development three months ago.
Grey Whitebloom|
Danny Welbeck has joined Chelsea.
Danny Welbeck has joined Chelsea. | Chelsea FC

The former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte took a firm view on age as a concept of interest in soccer. “There is no young and old,” he once mused, “only victory or failure.”

Conte was the last Blues boss to win the Premier League almost a decade ago. Not a single outfielder who started the season under the age of 25 was afforded more than five top-flight starts. During the same campaign, a 36-year-old John Terry made six starts.

However, Chelsea’s transfer strategy and the results which have followed have seen a shift to focusing on who is young and old at the sacrifice of victory for failure. Since that first ramshackle summer transfer window in 2022, which freshly appointed co-owner Todd Boehly spent as an outrageously under-qualified acting sporting director, Chelsea haven’t paid money for a single player over the age of 25.

The deal to sign the 35-year-old Danny Welbeck from Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee represents a major shift from a trend which stretches across three and a half years, 48 deals and more than $1.94 billion in cumulative transfer fees.

Age Profile of Chelsea Signings Since January 2023

Age

Number of Signings

Combined Transfer Fee

18

8

$115 million

19

10

$329 million

20

6

$161 million

21

5

$347 million

22

5

$328 million

23

5

$290 million

24

3

$134 million

25

4

$186 million

26

2

$52 million

27–34

0

$0

35

1

Undisclosed

* Data via Transfermarkt. Figures converted from € to $ at prevailing rate.

What Danny Welbeck Brings to Chelsea

Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck is in the best goalscoring form of his career. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

With the benefit of hindsight, there were hints that the tide could be turning at Chelsea before the recent pursuit of Welbeck—and Jordan Henderson—got underway. “I think we’ve done a few things right, a lot of things right,” co-owner Behdad Eghbali, who has taken over in prominence from Boehly in recent years, told CAA’s World Congress of Sports event in Los Angeles last April.

“We’ve got to be better on a few things, to add more ready-made players at this part of the project, to take [it] to the next level, to be consistent over time. We recognize we need balance. You tweak a model, you improve, you learn from mistakes.”

Welbeck is certainly a “ready-made” player.

The 42-cap England international enjoyed the most prolific season of his Premier League career last term, racking up 13 goals while featuring in all but one match for Brighton. For comparison, João Pedro was the only Chelsea player to score more goals than Welbeck in 2025–26 (and he only mustered 15).

Danny Welbeck 2025–26 Premier League Stats

Stat

Welbeck

Brighton Rank

Appearances

37

T-2nd

Minutes

2,263

6th

Goals

13

1st

Non-Penalty Goals

12

1st

NP xG

10.08

1st

Shots

53

1st

Shots on Target

26

1st

Conversion Rate

22.6%

3rd

Stats via Opta.

“He is not only scoring goals,” Fabian Hürzeler, his former Brighton boss, pointed out last season, “but he’s in a brilliant shape, finding good connections between his teammates, creating a good togetherness.”

“I think he can help every team in the world,” the German coach added. It was a plea to get Welbeck called up for England’s World Cup roster but is one which Chelsea have clearly agreed with.

Welbeck has also shown an ability to play alongside at least one of his new teammates, finding a rhythm with Pedro while the pair spent two seasons together at Brighton, as well as briefly overlapping at Watford.

How often Welbeck would actually play alongside Pedro remains to be seen, there is already a bevvy of attacking midfielders at Stamford Bridge eyeing up that second striker role. If anything, many of those creative figures—the likes of Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers and Enzo Fernández—may actually find it more straightforward dovetailing with Welbeck, who tends to run in behind rather than drop off the frontline quite as much as Pedro.

However Welbeck ends up getting used, his mere status as a Chelsea player is a statement in and of itself.

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Grey Whitebloom
GREY WHITEBLOOM

Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.

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