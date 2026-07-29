Jordan Henderson Drops Major Public Statement Amid Chelsea Transfer Speculation

Jordan Henderson has confirmed the mutual termination of his Brentford contract this summer, opening himself up to a free transfer at a time when he has been heavily linked with Chelsea.

The 36-year-old midfielder only signed a two-year deal with the Bees last summer after pushing for an exit from Ajax. Formerly of Sunderland and Liverpool, Henderson enjoyed an impressive campaign back in England’s top flight, featuring in 32 Premier League matches as Keith Andrews’s side climbed all the way up to ninth, one position and point above their west London rivals, and Henderson’s potential new team, Chelsea.

“I leave Brentford with a lot of gratitude for the opportunity the club gave me, and for the support and care shown to me and my family from day one,” Henderson wrote in a message on the club’s website when the news broke on Wednesday.

“Coming back to the Premier League was really important to me, and Brentford gave me that chance. I’ll always be thankful for that. I hope I was able to play my part in helping the team through an important period for the club. We achieved a lot together last season, and it’s something everyone involved should be proud of.

“Brentford is a special football club. It’s ambitious, progressive and full of good people. From the owners and leadership, to the coaching staff, the players and everyone behind the scenes, it’s been a privilege to be part of it.

“Most of all, I’d like to thank the supporters. Their backing never changed, and the connection they have with the club is clear to see. They care deeply about Brentford and they support the team in the right way every step of the journey.”

Henderson Closing in on Shock Chelsea Switch

A new era at Chelsea gets underway. | Ayush Kumar/Getty Images

There was no mention of Chelsea in Henderson’s Brentford farewell, perhaps wisely so, but news of his exit ensures it will only be a matter of time before the midfielder (who is still nursing a broken arm sustained during the celebrations of England’s World Cup win over Mexico) makes the short trip across the west of the capital.

Xabi Alonso has embarked upon a clear drive for experience in this new era of Chelsea. There had been reports of interest in Sunderland’s veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka earlier this summer, although that was largely put down to his strong relationship with the new Blues boss from their time together at Bayer Leverkusen. Yet, this renewed pursuit of Henderson has made it abundantly apparent how important seniority is in Alonso’s fresh vision for the club.

Chelsea had the youngest Premier League roster last season. In fact, it’s been two years since a player over the age of 30 even appeared in blue.

However, it would be unfair to boil Henderson’s game solely down to his experience. Despite his age, the 36-year-old covered more distance on average than any other Premier League regular across the entire 2025–26 season, racking up 7.4 miles per 90 minutes played. Chelsea infamously went through the first 34 games of the 2025–26 league campaign without once outrunning the opposition.

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