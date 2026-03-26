Chelsea Star ‘Embarrassed’ by Speeding Conviction at Man Utd Training Ground

The legal representatives of Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho have revealed that their client is “embarrassed” for breaking the speed limit while driving away from Manchester United’s training ground over the summer.

The Argentina international accepted the charge of driving at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the afternoon of Aug. 26, 2025. Garnacho was found to have committed the offense on Carrington Lane, leaving Manchester United’s training ground a matter of days before sealing his transfer to Chelsea.

At the time of this indiscretion, Garnacho was in exile at United having been left out of the club’s first two Premier League fixtures after being put up for sale by the manager at the time, Ruben Amorim. Four days later he penned a seven-year contract at Chelsea in a deal worth up to $54 million (£40 million).

“Mr Garnacho accepts that he committed the offence of exceeding the speed limit and has pleaded guilty to the offence,” the player’s legal team at JMW Solicitors wrote in a statement, as quoted by BBC.

“Mr Garnacho explains this was an oversight on his part and apologises for the offence. Our client is embarrassed that he is currently in this position and apologises to the Court for the excess speed offence.”

Breakdown of Garnacho’s Fine

Alejandro Garnacho has played a bit-part role at the start of his Chelsea career. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

$883 (£660): Fine

Fine $161 (£120): Legal costs

Legal costs $353 (£264): Victim surcharge

Garnacho’s Boyhood Dream Not Yet Ignited

Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a return to Spain. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

It’s telling that the news of Garnacho’s speeding conviction is arguably the most noteworthy aspect of his first seven months at Chelsea.

Despite growing up in Madrid to a Spanish father and Argentine mother, the former Manchester United academy graduate always had a soft spot for the Blues. “I really liked watching Chelsea when I was younger,” Garnacho reflected after sealing his move to Stamford Bridge in August.

“I loved Eden Hazard. Eden was one of my idols and a big reason why I watched and supported Chelsea a bit when I was younger. He was such an incredible player, playing in the same position that I wanted to, coming inside, scoring goals—he was crazy good.”

Garnacho has thus far failed to come close to replicating Hazard’s impact in west London. Across his 20 Premier League appearances this season, the left winger has mustered just one goal. Garnacho is currently being outscored by right back Malo Gusto who had never previously found the net in a senior game before scoring against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

Simply getting in the starting XI has proven to be enough of a challenge for Garnacho thus far. Unfortunately for the fleet-footed forward, he boasts a remarkably similar skillset to a large array of his new Chelsea teammates, competing with the likes of Jamie Gittens, Estêvão and Pedro Neto for just two spots.

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