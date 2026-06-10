10 Chelsea Transfer Targets to Watch at the 2026 World Cup

The appointment of Xabi Alonso means it’s not all doom and gloom at Stamford Bridge off the back of a tumultuous 2025–26 campaign.

While European soccer is supposedly key to the sustenance of BlueCo’s ownership, Alonso will doubtless benefit from the free midweeks during his first year in charge. After they were alienated by Enzo Maresca, Chelsea’s unpopular leaders must believe they have the right man to lead the Blues into an exciting new dawn.

The 2026 World Cup is bound to distort the summer transfer market, with tournament performances inflating transfer fees in short order. Alonso’s Blues have plenty of work to do, with the Spaniard seemingly having more leeway than his predecessors to build this Chelsea team how he desires.

They have several key positions of need, and an array of players on their shortlists. Here are some Chelsea transfer targets to keep an eye on at the World Cup.

Goalkeeper

Maignan is France’s No. 1. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

Mike Maignan has signed a contract extension with AC Milan since he was strongly linked with a move to Chelsea last summer. However, with the Rossoneri embarking on a great reset, the Blues may wish to try their luck once more as they search for a new No. 1.

Group stage matches: Senegal (June 16), Iraq (June 22), Norway (June 26)

There’s plenty of interest in Manchester City’s James Trafford, with Chelsea just one of several Premier League clubs linked with the England international. Trafford shone in the domestic cups for the Cityzens and will operate behind Jordan Pickford in the depth chart this summer. Something disastrous would have to happen for Trafford to play at this World Cup.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

Center Back

Chelsea have held a long-standing interest in Diomande. | Sarah Stier/FIFA/Getty Images

Ecuador enters the World Cup with an impressively stout defense, and Club Brugge’s Joel Ordoñez is poised to see his stock soar over the next few weeks. A well-rounded center back with stellar athleticism and ball-playing abilities, Chelsea have only been tenuously linked up to this point.

Group stage matches: Côte d’Ivoire (June 14), Curaçao (June 20), Germany (June 25)

Chelsea’s interest in Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is long-standing. A transfer window in recent years hasn’t gone by where the idea of the Ivorian rocking up at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been flirted with. Will the Blues finally bite the bullet after the World Cup?

Group stage matches: Ecuador (June 14), Germany (June 20), Curaçao (June 26)

Jan Paul van Hecke looks to be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur, but a deal hasn’t yet been struck with Brighton & Hove Albion. Previous managers were fond of Van Hecke at the Bridge, and it’s easy to understand why. The Dutchman is one of the most proficient passers out of defense in the division, and there’s no doubt that Alonso would appreciate what he offers in the build-up phase.

Group stage matches: Japan (June 14), Sweden (June 20), Tunisia (June 26)

Center Midfield

Barco is a Swiss Army knife. | Gustavo Pagano/Getty Images

BlueCo got their hands on Valentín Barco last summer, joining Strasbourg. A year on, the versatile Argentinian is readying himself for a return to the Premier League. Barco previously made six appearances for Brighton as a teenager, and will now be a part of Alonso’s roster for 2026–27.

Group stage matches: Algeria (June 17), Austria (June 22), Jordan (June 28)

Chelsea made an ambitious approach for Spurs’ Lucas Bergvall in January, and have kept tabs on the Swede since. Their survival probably rules out a summer move, but Bergvall could nonetheless be one to keep an eye on.

Group stage matches: Tunisia (June 14), Netherlands (June 20), Japan (June 25)

Attacking Midfield

Güler thrived under Alonso at Madrid. | Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu/Getty Images

Morgan Rogers has garnered lots of attention after a productive season with Aston Villa, and Thomas Tuchel’s fondness for the bustling playmaker means he’s set to have a major role to play for England this summer. Rogers is good friends with Cole Palmer, despite Chelsea’s No. 10 supposedly stealing his celebration, but a lack of Champions League soccer means the Blues are behind several competitors in the race.

Group stage matches: Croatia (June 17), Ghana (June 23), Panama (June 27)

Xabi Alonso struggled to get a tune out of many players during his brief stint with Real Madrid, but one man who did respond to the Spaniard was Arda Güler. The young Turk garnered the trust of Alonso and became a staple of his team. It’d take a mammoth offer to persuade Madrid to sell, but Güler may be swayed by Alonso’s presence in west London.

Group stage matches: Australia (June 13), Paraguay (June 19), United States (June 25)

How bullish Chelsea are in the market for wingers will depend on what system Alonso plans on deploying in year one. If he opts for a back three, attackers who can operate inside but are comfortable on the touchline will be invaluable for the Spaniard. Portuguese Francisco Trincão fits the bill, having enjoyed an excellent season with Sporting CP.

Group stage matches: DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23), Colombia (June 28)

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