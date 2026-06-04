Six Potential Destinations for Morgan Rogers Amid Major Transfer Interest—Ranked

After two-and-a-half incredible years with Aston Villa, Morgan Rogers could embark on a new chapter of his career this summer.

Following a remarkable 2025–26 campaign which brought 14 goals, 11 assists and the Europa League title, Rogers is preparing for his maiden World Cup after clinching a spot in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad. Off the field, however, interest in the versatile attacking midfielder has peaked.

The Athletic have revealed that almost all of Europe’s elite are circling the 23-year-old, with a transfer appearing increasingly likely despite Rogers not agitating for a move. If Villa are to sell, the starting fee has been set at the $134 million (£100 million) record move Jack Grealish made to join Manchester City in 2021.

Here are the most probable destinations for Rogers this summer.

6. Liverpool

Andoni Iraola will be given funds to spend when he joins Liverpool. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Liverpool, like every other European giant, are strong admirers of Rogers. Having witnessed his brilliance first hand in their penultimate Premier League fixture of last term, they are acutely aware of the astonishing talent and promise he possesses.



Naturally, Rogers is of interest to Liverpool, who are expected to invest heavily this summer under Arne Slot’s successor—almost certainly Andoni Iraola. However, their priorities lie elsewhere.



While Rogers is more than capable of operating on the left wing, which is a position Liverpool need to strengthen, the club certainly don’t require another attacking midfielder given the presence of Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai.



The Reds will instead focus on defensive reinforcements, a new holding midfielder and more natural options in the wide forward areas.

5. Bayern Munich

Rogers could enhance a star-studded forward line. | Christina Pahnke/sampics/Corbis/Getty Images

Bayern Munich are another side intrigued by Aston Villa’s prized asset as Vincent Kompany seeks to deepen his attacking ranks. The prospect of joining an attacking unit that boasts Harry Kane, Luis Díaz, Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala will prove difficult to ignore.



Bayern were interested in Anthony Gordon prior to his Barcelona switch, but they have turned instead to PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari as the latest addition to a devastating forward line.



Their move for the Morocco international means they’re unlikely to splash a nine-digit sum on Rogers, who would instantly become the club’s record signing.



Rogers could also be dissuaded by a lack of guaranteed minutes considering the stiff competition in Bavaria.

4. Chelsea

Joining the Xabi Alonso project could be tempting. | Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Chelsea’s transfer strategy of hoovering up precocious talents has led them to Rogers, who boasts the perfect profile for a BlueCo signing with his blend of potential, quality and Premier League experience.



The Blues’ inability to qualify for last season’s Champions League—or any European competition whatsoever—might have harmed their appeal, but the arrival of Xabi Alonso, one of the game’s most promising coaches, could help potential signings overlook a campaign without continental action.



If Alonso opts for the 3-4-2-1 formation that was so successful at Bayer Leverkusen, a space next to Cole Palmer—a close friend of Rogers from their days at Manchester City’s academy—immediately opens up in attacking midfield.



Relocation to London to join a young Chelsea team under an exciting new coach could entice Rogers.

3. Manchester United

Man Utd need to spend this summer. | Mark Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Manchester United have an advantage in any pursuit of Rogers, with Michael Carrick having mentored the Englishman during their stint together at Middlesbrough. He was used 33 times by the man now tasked with reviving the glory days at Old Trafford.



United’s return to the Champions League bodes well for attracting players this summer, while the fabled red jersey still carries significant weight. The Red Devils need to bolster their squad to compete on the continent next season.



While central midfield is the priority position, United’s lack of wide options on the left-hand side is a cause for concern. At present, Matheus Cunha and Patrick Dorgu are their only choices.



Rogers’s ability to play out wide and take the creative burden off Bruno Fernandes makes him an exciting prospect, although United might struggle to fund such an expensive transfer alongside other signings.

2. Manchester City

Rogers is a Man City academy graduate. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

A return to Manchester City is certainly a possibility. Rogers spent several years in their academy without ever representing the first team, and a comeback would see him line up alongside an astonishing band of forwards at the Etihad Stadium.



Pep Guardiola’s departure does add an element of uncertainty. Enzo Maresca is nailed-on to be his replacement, but the success enjoyed under the legendary Catalan is not guaranteed to transfer into a new era with the ex-Chelsea boss.



There is also some debate as to whether City need Rogers. They already have Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden in the No. 10 role, while Jérémy Doku and Omar Marmoush are options on the left wing.



Still, City have been linked with Rogers frequently over the past year and will want to offer Maresca significant backing in the market. The Villa star would certainly be a statement of intent.

1. Arsenal

Could Rogers join the Premier League champions? | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Arsenal had the highest net spend of any Premier League side last summer, but their immensely successful and lucrative campaign which yielded a Premier League title and a run to the Champions League final could give them wiggle room to spend big again.



Mikel Arteta is determined to build a dynasty at the Emirates Stadium and the addition of Rogers would add another dynamic to a forward line lacking the star power of Europe’s other behemoths.



Arsenal need to play more progressively next season and Rogers would certainly aid that shift, capable of competing with Eberechi Eze and Martin Ødegaard as a No. 10 while offering an immediate upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard on the left.



Galvanizing the forward line should be Arsenal’s priority, with Rogers the perfect addition in the bid to dominate England and Europe in the years to come.

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