Chelsea Transfers: What Do Blues Need in Final Week of Transfer Window?
Chelsea’s summer transfer window has been typically chaotic but it’s almost at its conclusion.
The Blues have only been outspent by Liverpool this summer, with a flurry of incomings setting them back well over £200 million ($268.3 million), but they have also been incredibly busy offloading talent to help balance the books.
Chelsea’s recruitment drive has once again seen them prioritise youth over experience despite Enzo Maresca’s complaints last season, and there remains work to be done in the closing stages of the window despite their colossal spend.
Here is what Chelsea must achieve before this summer’s deadline.
Sign Xavi Simons & Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea have almost exclusively signed attacking players this summer but there’s still seemingly room in their squad for a couple more faces. Despite their wealth of options in the final third, their goalless draw with Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener highlights a creativity and finishing issue.
Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho have been tipped to remedy those problems, with Chelsea desperate to sign both before the deadline. The former has risen to prominence at RB Leipzig and should help provide versatility and invention in the opposition half, while the latter will add to the club’s collection of speedy, dribble-hungry wingers.
Whether Chelsea really need to spend vast sums on two more young forwards is debatable, but the club are evidently certain they need reinforcements and the talent of the pair cannot be denied. Should Chelsea’s new array of forwards hit the ground running, Maresca will boast one of Europe’s fiercest attacks.
Reinforce at Centre Back
Chelsea currently find themselves somewhat lopsided. They have an abundance of world class options in attack and midfield, but their defence, while well-stocked, lacks the same star quality. Levi Colwill’s recent ACL tear, which will see him sidelined for most of the term, only exacerbates concerns over the strength of their backline.
Chelsea’s centre back options certainly don’t scream Premier League champions. Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoît Badiashile, Wesley Fofana and Jorrel Hato are good players, but none of them can really be considered elite defenders.
The Blues look unlikely to strengthen at centre back before the window shuts—although with Chelsea one can never be certain—but they might regret neglecting their rearguard. They know better than most that titles are often won by defences rather than attacks, with Maresca’s side perhaps struggling to compete with the continent’s elite without Colwill leading the backline.
Chelsea seem intent on bolstering their defence next summer, but waiting might prove fatal for their 2025–26 ambitions.
Offload Deadwood
Chelsea are already in double digits for player sales and loans this summer but their list of exiles is still extensive. It’s been reported that the Blues are still looking to offload as many as eight players before the deadline, including several high-profile names that should command sizeable transfer fees.
Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku are those most likely to earn Chelsea healthy sums, with the Blues eager to push them through the exit door as soon as possible. They will almost certainly have to reduce their reported £100 million price tag for Jackson, but he could still be earn them a fortune, while Nkunku is likely to fetch around £43 million.
Raheem Sterling, Ben Chilwell and Carney Chukwuemeka are all English talents that will depart this summer, with the latter closing in on a move to Borussia Dortmund on a permanent transfer. Chelsea have reportedly relaxed their stance on Sterling’s departure in a bid to move him on.
Axel Disasi will leave either on loan or permanently, while a temporary deal is soon to be finalised between Dortmund and Aarón Anselmino. Tyrique George could also be sent on loan to gain invaluable first-team experience.
Chelsea desperately need to trim their overflowing squad before the Sep. 1 deadline, but selling so many players over such a short period of time will prove a challenge for their recruitment team.