Chelsea vs. AC Milan—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Chelsea face off against AC Milan on Saturday in a battle of two European heavyweights in Jakarta.

It has been a mixed start to the Xabi Alonso era, who followed a 6–4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers with consecutive defeats against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and another Italian giant, Juventus.

Standing opposite Alonso on Saturday is a manager with whom Chelsea are very familiar. Ruben Amorim, formerly of Manchester United, is working to rebuild his reputation after a bruising spell in the Premier League.

The Milan squad features a handful of former Blues, including forward Christopher Nkunku, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and center back Fikayo Tomori. Christian Pulisic misses out as he continues to recover from an injury picked up during the World Cup with the USMNT.

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