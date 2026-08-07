Chelsea vs. AC Milan: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea will aim to shake off two consecutive preseason defeats when they face AC Milan in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday.

It’s the penultimate fixture of the Blues’ summer tour, which started with a chaotic 6–4 victory over the Western Sydney Wanderers. Chelsea then succumbed to a late Richarlison goal, losing 2–1 to a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur before an Edon Zhegrova wonder strike proved the difference in a drab friendly with Juventus on Wednesday.

While results matter little at this stage, Xabi Alonso would’ve been somewhat concerned with his team’s lack of ingenuity and craft in the defeat to Juve. His team struggled to test either of the Bianconeri‘s goalkeepers in the absence of injured playmaker Cole Palmer.

Milan’s tour is set to be short and sweet, with the Rossoneri flying back to Europe after Saturday’s friendly. They first travelled to Perth for a rare summer Derby della Madonnina against Inter, which ended one apiece.

Chelsea vs. AC Milan Score Prediction

Blues’ Winless Run Continues

The Blues face another Serie A opponent. | Joseph Dinesh Daniel/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

New Milan boss Ruben Amorim highlighted the need for his team to improve after the draw with Inter, but was nonetheless content with their performance and the result.

He’s facing up against another manager at the start of a project in Alonso, whose Chelsea team has slid to back-to-back defeats. They were unfortunate to lose to London rivals Spurs, and showcased impressive control at times against Juventus. However, the Blues lacked a cutting edge and were undone by a superb goal.

The more important stuff is on the horizon, yet Chelsea will want to return to west London with a semblance of positive momentum. Alonso won’t want losing to become a habit. Still, in the absence of key protagonists, including new signing Morgan Rogers and captain Reece James, the Blues look somewhat tepid.

Amorim’s reputation may have slumped after his Manchester United stint, but Milan seems like a suitable home for his ideals, and his team are bound to frustrate the Blues in Jakarta.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 AC Milan

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. AC Milan

Chelsea could be without Palmer and Colwill again. | FotMob

Alonso preserved the workloads of Cole Palmer and Levi Colwill against Juventus, with the pair absent from the matchday roster due to minor knocks. It remains to be seen whether either player will return to action in Jakarta.

Palmer endured a frustrating 2025–26 campaign as a result of a nagging groin issue, while Colwill missed much of the season due to an ACL tear.

Robert Sánchez was fit enough to start between the posts against Juventus, and the Spaniard should retain his place here. Mike Penders made his unofficial Chelsea debut off the bench.

Geovany Quenda was a bright spark in Hong Kong, but Danny Welbeck failed to impress on his bow for the club. Mykhailo Mudryk also made his first Chelsea appearance in 20 months after having his doping ban rescinded, and Alonso will gradually work the Ukrainian back up to full fitness.

The Blues boss will likely shuffle his pack again for their penultimate friendly of the tour, with supporters keen to see more of the talented crop of Cobham starlets at Alonso’s disposal.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Milan (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Palestra, Acheampong, Sarr, Hato; Caicedo, Lavia; Estêvão, Pedro, Gittens; Welbeck.

AC Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Several ex-Chelsea stars could line up against their former club. | FotMob

The Rossoneri are currently without USMNT star Christian Pulisic due to the injury he suffered at the World Cup. It remains to be seen whether “Captain America” will be fit for the start of the new Serie A season.

On a more positive note, Gonçalo Ramos made his presence felt off the bench in the preseason Milan derby on Wednesday and he could make his first start for the club since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in an $84 million deal.

Rafael Leão is still available to Amorim despite speculation surrounding his future, and the Portuguese also has several academy starlets to call upon, including 18-year-old striker Francesco Camarda.

Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christopher Nkunku make up a strong ex-Chelsea contingent.

Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-2-1): Torriani; Tomori, Gabbia, Vladimirov; Saelemaekers, Modrić, Fofana, Bartesaghi; Loftus-Cheek, Nkunku; Ramos.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. AC Milan Kick Off?

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Jakarta, Indonesia Stadium: Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Gelora Bung Karno Stadium Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Saturday, Aug. 8 Kickoff Time: 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. AC Milan on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CFC+, CBS Sports Network, fuboTV, FOX Deportes, FOX One Canada CFC+ Mexico CFC+, Claro Sports United Kingdom CFC+