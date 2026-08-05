Why Cole Palmer Is Not in Chelsea’s Squad for Friendly vs. Juventus

A visibly “disappointed” Cole Palmer revealed that he was nursing a “slight issue” which prevented him from even making the bench for Chelsea’s preseason friendly against Juventus on Wednesday.

As one of the few players spared any World Cup duties, the talismanic playmaker was involved in Chelsea’s first two matches under Xabi Alonso. After coming off the bench in the 10-goal chaos against Western Sydney Wanderers, Palmer started last Saturday’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old lasted 80 minutes but didn’t prove fit enough to play a second of the clash with Juventus at Kai Tak Sports Park.

“I am obviously disappointed not to play due to a slight issue,” Palmer told assembled media from within the bowels of the stadium, as quoted by BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella, “but I love Hong Kong and this amazing support. The stadium and fans are amazing and it should be a good night.”

While Palmer’s description of his ailment is encouragingly minor, any physical setback is a cause for concern after his recent injury record.

Chelsea vs. Juventus Match Summary

Cole Palmer’s Battle With Injuries Continues

Palmer has not shied away from admitting the challenges of his groin injury. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Palmer was locked in a fitness purgatory last term. The snubbed England international started 29 games for Chelsea and sat out 26 through injury. Half of his 10 Premier League goals were penalties as he went into matches wary of overstretching a groin problem which simply would not abate.

Spain’s World Cup winning duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams both notably suffered from the same issue known as pubalgia, a vindictive muscular problem which doesn’t necessarily heal with rest alone. “I’ve never been injured like this before,” Palmer lamented to The Guardian at the end of last season.

“I’m sat there on the side for over three months. I came back in early December, Leeds away. I came on for 30 minutes, and I couldn’t even sprint. I could just about pass it. I couldn’t play long balls, couldn’t even shoot. But I wanted to play so much. I was trying to play and it was just too strange.”

As much as his omission from England’s World Cup roster was a blow, it afforded his body the break it needed to shake off this issue. “It was a bad season personally with injuries and stuff but I feel good now,” Palmer revealed last week. “The seven weeks obviously helped. I’m ready to go again.”

Unfortunately, he wasn’t quite ready to go against Juve.

2025–26 Cole Palmer Injuries

Injury Spell Games Missed Groin Aug. 21, 2025–Sept. 11, 2025 4 Groin Sept. 20, 2025–Nov. 18, 2025 15 Broken toe Nov. 19, 2025–Nov. 28, 2025 2 Thigh Jan. 9, 2026–Jan. 16, 2026 2 Knock Jan. 20, 2026–Jan. 26, 2026 2 Hamstring April 19, 2026–April 25, 2026 1