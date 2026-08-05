Chelsea vs. Juventus: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Hong Kong plays host to another high-profile summer friendly, as Chelsea and Juventus lock horns at Kai Tak Sports Park on Wednesday.

While Juve are stopping off in the Far East on their way to Australia, the Blues are already on the second leg of a similar preseason tour after spending some time in Sydney.

There, Xabi Alonso’s team beat Western Sydney Wanderers in a 10-goal thriller, then lost to a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur due to Richarlison’s late strike. They have two more games on tour before returning to west London for one final preseason outing against Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge.

Their Premier League campaign gets underway against a Real Madrid-tinted Fulham on Aug. 24.

Serie A kicks off on the same weekend later this month for Juventus, who start their season at Frosinone on Aug. 23. A disappointing conclusion to 2025–26 meant the Bianconeri finished sixth and will compete in the Europa League, rather than the Champions League, this term.

Luciano Spalletti’s maiden preseason at the helm has started promisingly, though, with Juve yet to concede through three Europe-based matches so far. After kicking off the summer by drawing with Basel on July 18, the Old Lady edged past Standard Liège and beat OGC Nice 2–0.

Chelsea vs. Juventus Score Prediction

Stubborn Bianconeri Hold Blues

Juve’s new additions have travelled to Hong Kong. | Daniele Badolato/Juventus FC/Getty Images

It’s hard not to think about Oscar when you mention Chelsea and Juventus in the same breath. There isn’t a single Blues supporter around at the time who’s forgotten the Brazilian’s sensational strike at the Bridge in a 2–2 draw against a Juve team that was then considerably more fearsome than now.

The Old Lady are no longer the giants they once were, but they’ve at least got the manager in place to help them return to the promised land. Spalletti has been in charge since last October, and in April, the Scudetto-winning boss with Napoli extended his stay until 2028.

Chelsea have enjoyed an encouraging start to preseason, while Alonso is starting to up the ante. Senior players are getting more minutes under and the Spaniard wouldn’t have been too disheartened by his side’s loss to Spurs, when Antonín Kinský was inspired between the posts.

Chelsea’s touring roster has deepened since the weekend, offering Alonso more alternatives across the pitch, but Juve have also been improved by new signings and are just as far along in their preparations for the new season as the Blues.

Prediction: Chelsea 1–1 Juventus

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus

Teenager Reggie Watson may get a huge opportunity to impress in midfield. | FotMob

Mykhailo Mudryk has been cleared to return to action after his four-year doping ban was recently cut short, but the Ukrainian winger hasn’t played since November 2024.

Chelsea have also been boosted by the arrivals of Pedro Neto, Geovany Quenda, Mike Penders and Gabriel Slonina in Hong Kong, while new signing Danny Welbeck has met up with his teammates.

Jordan Henderson, another veteran addition, is enjoying some time off after the World Cup, as is the Argentine, Valentín Barco. Reece James and Morgan Rogers also haven’t traveled to Far East Asia.

Robert Sánchez’s minor injury could see Teddy Sharman-Lowe continue in goal for Alonso’s Blues.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Juventus (4-2-3-1): Sharman-Lowe; Acheampong, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; Watson, Essugo; Kavuma-McQueen, Palmer, Gittens; Pedro.

Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Spalletti has new signings to count upon. | FotMob

Spalletti has taken 31 players with him on tour, including new signings Randal Kolo Muani and Karim Alajbegović. Kolo Muani has joined the club permanently from Paris Saint-Germain after a previous successful loan spell in 2024–25.

Kenan Yıldız didn’t feature in the victory over Nice last time out, but he’s made the trip to Hong Kong and could come into Spalletti’s starting lineup on Wednesday. The Turkish national team player endured a disappointing World Cup, but dons Juve’s No. 10 shirt for a reason.

USMNT star Weston McKennie is poised to feature on tour, but Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luíz will likely start in midfield against Chelsea. McKennie should earn minutes off the bench after his summer travails on home turf at the World Cup.

Juventus Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (3-4-3): Di Gregorio; Gatti, Kelly, Kalulu; Çelik, Locatelli, Luíz, Cambiaso; Zhegrova, Kolo Muani, Yıldız.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Juventus Kick Off?

Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

Kowloon, Hong Kong Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Wednesday, Aug. 5 Kickoff Time: 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. BST

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Juventus on TV, Live Stream

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