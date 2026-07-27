Why Chelsea’s Surprise Pursuit of Danny Welbeck Makes Complete Sense

Chelsea are reportedly “optimistic” about signing Brighton & Hove Albion’s Danny Welbeck as they “explore” a transfer for the 35-year-old striker.

The Blues are eager to add a proven Premier League player to Xabi Alonso’s young and inexperienced roster ahead of the new season, and have already made a failed attempt to capture Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Chelsea are also showing interest in ex-Manchester City defender John Stones, who is currently a free agent, and there have been shock links to Brentford veteran Jordan Henderson, but The Athletic have now confirmed the Blues are at the early stage of talks with Brighton over Welbeck.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United center forward has aged gracefully on the south coast and delivered a mightily impressive 13 Premier League goals last season, adding to the 10 scored in the previous campaign.

Alonso is thought to admire the senior pro as a “player and leader,” viewing him as an ideal mentor for the club’s young guns. If Welbeck is signed, he would join a long list of Brighton stars who have left for Stamford Bridge, including Robert Sánchez, João Pedro and Moisés Caicedo in the current squad.

Why Chelsea Want to Sign Clinical Welbeck

Welbeck has regularly tormented Chelsea. | Harry Murphy/Getty Images

While a move for Welbeck strays drastically from Chelsea’s prevailing transfer policy, which involves hoovering up the world’s most coveted wonderkids, it could prove an incredibly astute signing for a myriad of reasons.

Firstly, the England international will add a necessary source of goals. A clinical penalty-box poacher, he could undoubtedly deliver double digits for the Blues across all competitions, providing a ruthless edge off the bench which the club have been sorely lacking recently.

Only eight players scored more in the Premier League than Welbeck last season, with Pedro the sole Chelsea star to surpass him. Of players who attempted 30 or more shots, just four had a better conversion rate than his 23%.

Secondly, Welbeck would prove a cost-effective option given his age and the fact he has just 12 months left on his Brighton deal. No possible transfer fee has yet been reported, though.

And lastly, he understands the standards expected of players representing a member of the traditional ‘Big Six’, while also providing invaluable leadership in a team devoid of experienced heads. At present, Chelsea’s oldest squad members are aged 28.

What Does Welbeck Deal Mean for Chelsea’s Strikers?

Liam Delap’s disastrous debut season could result in a quickfire exit. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea were not necessarily expected to sign another center forward given the current options they possess—even if not all of them inspire confidence.

Following his 20-goal debut campaign, Pedro is undeniably the club’s first-choice No. 9, and will be fresh for the new campaign having been omitted from Brazil’s World Cup squad.

Having spent last season on loan at Bayern Munich, scoring 11 times for the Bundesliga champions, Nicolas Jackson should be handed the chance to impress Alonso in preseason. Despite his questionable end product, he produced 30 goals across two seasons in west London before being sent on loan.

The future of Jackson is not certain, however, and the same can be said for Chelsea’s other strikers. Marc Guiu will be sold or loaned out, Liam Delap’s dire debut term might result in an exit and even new addition Emmanuel Emegha, who just joined from sister club Strasbourg, could be let go before playing a competitive game for the Blues.

The signing of Welbeck will only add an extra hurdle for them to overcome en route to first-team minutes, potentially resulting in a mass exodus of attackers. Without any European soccer next term, Chelsea certainly don’t need six center forwards, which is the total they would reach by recruiting Welbeck.

Sales are therefore likely, with only Pedro safe from the chopping block at present.

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