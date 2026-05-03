Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest in an unusually early Premier League kickoff on Monday.

It is a public holiday in the U.K. so most fans traveling to Stamford Bridge will have the day off from work and school to attend the afternoon fixture. While this is an option on the first Monday of every May, the Premier League have only taken advantage of the calendar on eight previous occasions. Neither Chelsea nor Nottingham Forest can afford to be caught off guard by this irregular scheduling.

The Blues still have faint ambitions of Champions League qualification to maintain. While that may no longer take the form of a top-five finish, Europe’s premier club competition could still be on the table if Aston Villa finish fifth (where they currently lie) and win the Europa League.

Nottingham Forest may have something to say about the latter of those objections. The Tricky Trees won the first leg of their Europa League semifinal against Villa at the City Ground last Thursday. While one eye will undoubtedly be turned towards the return fixture in Birmingham this Thursday, Forest haven’t yet entirely banished fears of Premier League relegation.

The early helping of top-flight action on Monday threatens to be a rare treat.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest Score Prediction

Blues Brought Back Down to Earth

Chelsea’s performance was steady, but necessary in the FA Cup semifinal. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

By the end of Liam Rosenior’s doomed reign at Stamford Bridge, everything looked bleak. Chelsea were enduring their worst run of league form in 114 years. Goals appeared impossible to come by, let alone as many as three points.

Sometimes it just takes a change of voice.

Calum McFarlane saw Chelsea through to the FA Cup final against Leeds United in the first game of his second interim stint, but it was far from a faultless display. The west London outfit had to weather a second-half storm from their frustrated foes and were indebted to an excellent performance from goalkeeper Robert Sánchez—which is not something that can be relied upon.

There will be no question of divided focus for Forest. “I will try to think just about the Chelsea game because it’s our Champions League,” Vítor Pereira warned. “It’s very important for us.” In light of Tottenham Hotspur’s victory over Aston Villa on Sunday night, Forest are just two points above the Lilywhites and one set of results away from swapping places with West Ham United in the relegation zone.

Chelsea’s defense vulnerability : The Blues have not kept a Premier League clean sheet since January, shipping 21 goals in less than four months. Only five clubs have a worse defensive record over the same period.

: The Blues have not kept a Premier League clean sheet since January, shipping 21 goals in less than four months. Only five clubs have a worse defensive record over the same period. Nottingham Forest’s bounce-back-ability : Many sides often experience a European hangover but Forest have enjoyed the exact opposite effect; they average 1.4 points per game after Europa League matches compared to a ratio of one per game across the rest of the season.

: Many sides often experience a European hangover but Forest have enjoyed the exact opposite effect; they average 1.4 points per game after Europa League matches compared to a ratio of one per game across the rest of the season. The Morgan Gibbs-White factor: If any player is going to take advantage of Chelsea’s porous form, it’s Nottingham Forest’s royally in-form midfielder. Only Brentford’s Igor Thiago has outscored Gibbs-White in 2026.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–2 Nottingham Forest

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest

Calum McFarlane could name an unchanged XI. | FotMob

There was only positive injury news seeping out of Chelsea ahead of Monday’s clash. McFarlane revealed that both Levi Colwill and club captain Reece James had returned to training in the week. It’s unlikely that either will be risked in the starting XI—particularly Colwill, who has been sidelined since preseason with an ACL tear—but they could make the bench.

Estêvão is not expected to feature for Chelsea again this season while doubts persist over his involvement for Brazil at the World Cup. Backup goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is also sidelined with Jamie Gittens. It was confirmed this week that Mykhailo Mudryk had been secretly handed a four-year ban for doping by the English Football Association, which the player has appealed.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Vítor Pereira was cagey about team news. | FotMob

Pereira was in no mood to offer any concrete updates on the slew of fitness doubts which Forest are monitoring following their Europa League excursion. “I don’t know,” the Portuguese boss shrugged. “I’m trying to be honest because I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

There are concerns over Murillo, Jair Cunha, Ibrahim Sangaré, Ola Aina and Dan Ndoye.

There is more certainty regarding Callum Hudson-Odoi, John Victor and Nicolò Savona, who have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Nottingham Forest Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sels; Aina, Milenković, Cunha, Williams; Anderson, Domínguez; Omari Hutchinson, Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White; Chris Wood.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge Date: Monday, May 4

Monday, May 4 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee: Anthony Taylor

Anthony Taylor VAR: Michael Salisbury

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest on TV, Live Stream

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