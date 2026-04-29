Mykhailo Mudryk’s Doping Ban: What Are the Latest Updates?

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has appealed his suspension for a failed doping test to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mudryk has not played for Chelsea since November 2024, when a few weeks of a mystery absence was eventually revealed to have been enforced by a failed drugs test. The Ukraine international, who has denied any intentional wrongdoing, has been provisionally suspended ever since.

Little has been said about Mudryk’s case across the intervening months, although it emerged in early April that Chelsea had registered an “updated contract” for the 25-year-old, the specifics of which have not been revealed.

What Are the Accusations Against Mudryk?

Mudryk has not played since November 2024. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

A routine drugs test for Mudryk in late 2024 revealed the presence of meldonium, a banned substance, in his system.

Mudryk confirmed in December that year that he had tested positive for the substance but fervently denied doing so intentionally. He vowed to fight the case and Chelsea offered their public support to the winger, whose move to Stamford Bridge in January 2023 came in a package worth up to $108 million (£88.5 million) if all add-ons are triggered.

“We have €30 million of bonuses in his contract,” Sergei Palkin, director of Mudryk’s former employers Shakhtar Donetsk, told Ben Jacobs. “If he’s not playing, or Chelsea aren’t reaching results, we are losing €30 million. That’s a big financial impact for us.”

Mudryk Doping Ban: Latest Updates

If found guilty, Mudryk had been facing a ban of up to four years. According to Jacobs, the English Football Association have settled on the maximum punishment.

Four-year bans are relatively standard in response to a failed doping test. French midfielder Paul Pogba received the same ban in February 2024 but took his appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to argue he did not knowingly ingest a banned substance. Pogba was successful and saw his ban reduced to 18 months.

Mudryk is hoping to head down the same path and CAS has now confirmed the receipt of an appeal from the winger dating back to February.

“CAS confirms it has received an appeal by Mykhailo Mudryk against the FA, filed on 25 February 2026,” a statement read.

“The Parties are currently exchanging written submissions, and a hearing is yet to be scheduled.”

If Mudryk can prove a lack of malice behind his failed test, he will likely see his own ban reduced. Any suspension is expected to include the 16 months he has already spent on the sidelines, meaning any reduction towards the 18-month mark would almost certainly free him up for an immediate return to action, given the timeline involved.

Will Mudryk Play for Chelsea Again?

Mudryk had struggled before his ban. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Chelsea have offered their support to Mudryk throughout the case but will now be awaiting the final verdict of the CAS appeal before deciding on their next move with the expensive Ukraine international.

In Pogba’s case, a four-year ban in February 2024 was reduced in early October that year. Chelsea will hope for a similar timeframe.

Mudryk is still tied to Chelsea until 2031, meaning he would still be eligible to feature for the Blues even if he was made to serve the entirety of a four-year ban—assuming his current suspension is factored in, the latest Mudryk would be cleared to return is December 2028.

The bigger question, however, is whether there is still any future at Chelsea for Mudryk regardless of his ban.

The Blues have bolstered on the wing during Mudryk’s absence, recruiting Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer as a clear sign of their planning for a life without a player who, even before he was banned, offered precious little on the pitch.

In 73 appearances across all competitions, Mudryk has managed 10 goals and 11 assists for Chelsea, falling well short of the standard expected of a player with his lofty price tag. Once he is eventually cleared to return, a loan away from Stamford Bridge would appear the likeliest option, with sister side Strasbourg often floated as a potential landing spot.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC