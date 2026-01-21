Chelsea vs. Pafos: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea’s penultimate Champions League league phase encounter pits them against competition novices Pafos FC, who have offered a good account of themselves in Europe so far.

Liam Rosenior’s first three games in charge have each come in different competitions, and he’ll be making his Champions League bow on Wednesday night to make that four.

His reign has started with a pair of wins and a defeat, with Saturday’s unconvincing triumph over west London rivals Brentford leaving the Blues sixth in the Premier League. They’re currently on the periphery of the top eight in the league phase table, having lost 2–1 to Atalanta away from home in the final Champions League fixture overseen by Enzo Maresca last month.

They’re expected to have few issues against Cypriot champions Pafos, who recently parted ways with the manager who led them to the title last season, Juan Carlos Carcedo. The inexperienced Sofyane Cherfa is the new man in the dugout, and he has his work cut out if he’s to maintain Pafos’ hopes of making the playoffs.

Their six-point haul after as many games leaves Wednesday’s visitors in contention of a top 24 finish, but they’re currently 26th in the table.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. Pafos Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Wednesday, Jan. 21

: Wednesday, Jan. 21 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Erik Lambrechts (BEL)

: Erik Lambrechts (BEL) VAR: Carlos del Cerro Grande (ESP)

Chelsea vs. Pafos Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting Chelsea and Pafos.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Chelsea Pafos Chelsea 2–0 Arsenal - 17–01–26 Olympiakos 2–0 Pafos - 17–01–26 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal - 14–01–26 Pafos 2–0 Omonia Aradippou - 12–01–26 Charlton 1–5 Chelsea - 10–01–26 Pafos 2–1 Akritas Chlorakas - 07–01–26 Fulham 2–1 Chelsea - 07–01–26 Apollon 2–1 Pafos - 04–01–26 Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04–01–26 Paralimni 0–2 Pafos - 14–12–25

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Pafos on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 3, discovery+, discovery+ App United States Paramount+ Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Chelsea Team News

Cole Palmer continues to be bogged down by a groin injury. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

While Chelsea are still chasing a top-eight finish, Rosenior may view this fixture as an opportunity to rotate.

Cole Palmer looked in pain after playing 90 minutes at the weekend, with Chelsea’s talisman continuing to be hampered by a groin issue. He could be rested in the week, with João Pedro potentially starting in the No. 10 role.

Estêvão and Jamie Gittens both fell ill ahead of the Brentford win but could be available for Pafos’ visit. However, the Blues are set to be without Tosin Adarabioyo due to a hamstring problem, while Levi Colwill and Roméo Lavia remain sidelined.

Malo Gusto is dealing with a knock and could miss out again.

Rosenior should offer fringe squad members chances to impress. | FotMo

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Pafos (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Acheampong, Fofana, Badiashile, Hato; Santos, Fernández; Estêvão, Pedro, Garnacho; Delap.

Pafos Team News

David Luiz’s homecoming is in doubt. | Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images

“If he is not selected, it will be a big loss for us, but also for him. He would really like to play against his former team that made history, but let's not wait to see if he will be retained in the squad," Pafos press officer Christoforos Mattheou said of David Luiz ahead of the Brazilian’s potential homecoming.

Luiz will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he can play a part, having picked up an injury at the weekend.

David Goldar and João Correia are also unlikely to be involved in west London.

Pafos Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

David Luiz is set to miss out on Wednesday night. | FotMo

Pafos predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-3-3): Gorter; Bruno, Luckassen, Langa, Pileas; Pêpê, Šunjić, Quina; Dragomir, Silva, Oršić.

Chelsea vs. Pafos Score Prediction

While the Blues are yet to convince under their new manager, they have the opportunity to put on a show in front of the Stamford Bridge faithful here.

Pafos have exceeded expectations in the competition so far, but are set to be without a key figure in defence, Luiz, who would’ve relished this occasion and perhaps inspired a potential upset.

Goalscoring has been an issue for the visitors, however, and while Rosenior’s Chelsea are hardly Fabio Capello’s Milan, the hosts should be able to exert enough control on the contest that they’re rarely asked to defend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–0 Pafos

