Chelsea vs. Tottenham—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Chelsea and Tottenham meet in Australia for a friendly on Saturday—but is any game between the two London rivals really a friendly?

Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi are new into their roles and are keen to learn as much as they can about their respective squads, who are operating at reduced capacity because of the need for participants at the World Cup to actually rest.

It sets the scene for an interesting duel, not least because neither side will want to concede bragging rights with the new Premier League season three weeks away.

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