Chelsea vs. West Ham: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea are searching for their fifth successive victory under Liam Rosenior as they return to Premier League action against West Ham United on Saturday.

The Blues continued their resurgence under Rosenior with an important 3–2 victory over Napoli on Wednesday night, a triumph which secured automatic progression to the Champions League last 16. Attention now returns to the Premier League for a London derby with the Hammers as Chelsea look to strengthen their qualification hopes for Europe’s premier competition next term.

Chelsea have not always convinced during Rosenior’s brief reign but confidence is high and results have improved significantly. At home to West Ham is exactly the kind of fixture the Blues have struggled in this season and they will be determined to avoid a first Stamford Bridge defeat in this fixture since November 2019.

West Ham have shown signs of life in recent weeks as they scramble to escape the relegation zone. Successive Premier League victories over Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland have eased the pressure on Nuno Espírito Santo and may even have the Irons dreaming of a surprise upset in west London.

Can Chelsea avoid a potential banana skin? Only time will tell.

What Time Does Chelsea vs. West Ham Kick-Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Stamford Bridge

: Stamford Bridge Date : Saturday, Jan. 31

: Saturday, Jan. 31 Kick-off Time : 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT

: 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 p.m. PT Referee : Anthony Taylor

: Anthony Taylor VAR: Michael Salisbury

Chelsea vs. West Ham Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

Chelsea : 4 wins

: 4 wins West Ham : 1 win

: 1 win Draws: 0

Current Form (All Competitions)

Chelsea (WWWWL) West Ham (WWWLL) Napoli 2–3 Chelsea West Ham 3–1 Sunderland Crystal Palace 1–3 Chelsea Tottenham 1–2 West Ham Chelsea 1–0 Pafos West Ham 2–1 QPR (AET) Chelsea 2–0 Brentford West Ham 1–2 Nott’m Forest Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal Wolves 3–0 West Ham

How to Watch Chelsea vs. West Ham on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 6 Canada Mexico FOX One

Chelsea Team News

Cole Palmer returned to action in Naples. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Games are coming thick and fast for Chelsea but the timely return of Cole Palmer against Napoli helped power the Blues to victory. The Englishman assisted twice from the bench and could be promoted into the starting lineup on Saturday.

There are still absentees in the Chelsea squad. Levi Colwill and Tosin Adarabioyo remain missing at centre back while Roméo Lavia and Dário Essugo are sidelined in midfield. Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended having failed a drugs test.

The likes of João Pedro, Enzo Fernández and Reece James could be rested ahead of the midweek trip to Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, but Rosenior will be reluctant to mess with a winning formula for an important Premier League assignment.

Chelsea have a wealth of options. | FotMob

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernández; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Pedro.

West Ham Team News

Adama Traoré could make his debut for the Hammers. | Shaun Brooks-CameraSport/Getty Images

Łukasz Fabiański appears West Ham’s only injury absentee for the trip to Chelsea, with Espírito Santo boasting an entirely healthy squad otherwise.

Adama Traoré could be in line to make his West Ham debut following his recent move from Chelsea’s local rivals Fulham, but there is little to no chance of him starting given the impressive recent form of Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen out wide.

Espírito Santo will be reluctant to make any changes from the team that beat Sunderland as West Ham start to build some much-needed momentum.

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

El Hadji Malick Diouf could be the only change. | FotMob

West Ham predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-4-1-1): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Todibo, Diouf; Bowen, Souček, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos.

Chelsea vs. West Ham Score Prediction

West Ham have offered hope of survival in recent matches but it’s too early to say they have turned the corner. Regardless of their improvements, Espírito Santo’s side will struggle to match the quality and depth of Chelsea’s squad.

The Blues are in confident mood themselves as they rediscover their mojo under Rosenior and they have been much sharper in the final third, scoring 16 in six games under their new manager.

For the third game on the spin, Chelsea could net three, but their uncertain defence will come under fire.

Prediction: Chelsea 3–1 West Ham

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE