Chelsea vs. Western Sydney Wanderers—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

The Xabi Alonso era unofficially begins for Chelsea with a friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers in Australia on Tuesday.

After a turbulent season spent under the watch of three different coaches, the Blues pulled off the coup of the summer by convincing Alonso to join. Unburdened by any European competition, there will be plenty of time for the Basque boss to theoretically get this ideas across. That starts now.

Alonso’s first task is to find a way of getting past a Wanderers side which finished bottom of the Australian top flight last term. Performances are more important than results at this premature stage of the summer, so all eyes will be on the ever-changing cast of Chelsea talent trying to impress yet another new figure in the dugout.

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