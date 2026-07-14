The Key Factor Behind Xabi Alonso’s Decision to Sign With Chelsea Over Liverpool

Despite his previous ties and links to Liverpool, Xabi Alonso instead took charge of Chelsea ahead of the 2026–27 season, a decision he admits came down to “timings.”

The Spaniard was a free agent as of January after a tumultuous reign at Real Madrid came crashing down. Alonso remained out of work until the end of the season and then struck a deal with the Blues to become Liam Rosenior’s permanent successor.

Many expected the former Liverpool midfielder to eventually make his grand return to Merseyside instead, but Alonso had a simple explanation for his decision. “Well, it is about timings,” he told BBC Sport.

The 44-year-old inked a four-year deal at Stamford Bridge while Arne Slot was still in charge of the Reds. Liverpool were seemingly sticking with the Dutchman despite a horrid sophomore stint in the dugout, leaving Chelsea free to lock down Alonso without competition from his former club.

It wasn’t until weeks after Alonso signed with the Blues that Liverpool made the surprise decision to sack Slot. The 20-time English champions then quickly named Andoni Iraola as their new leader.

Alonso the Next Man to Try and Survive BlueCo

Xabi Alonso is overseeing a process of change at Stamford Bridge this summer. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Alonso did not elaborate on the obvious subtext of his statement, instead shifting the focus to Chelsea, where there is plenty work to be done after the club’s dismal 2025–26 campaign.

“I am looking forward to this challenge, a big challenge, and Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs and I am looking forward to having success here,” he said.

The Blues went from winning the Club World Cup last summer to finishing 10th in the Premier League, failing to qualify for any European competition. Chelsea hoped to salvage the season by winning the FA Cup, but they fell 1–0 to Manchester City in the final.

The defeat came under interim boss Calum McFarlane, who took over the team after Rosenior lost his job at the end of April. The former Strasburg manager lasted less than four months in charge after signing a six-and-a-half-year contract in January.

Liam Rosenior only lasted 106 days in charge at Stamford Bridge. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Before Rosenior, it was Enzo Maresca who saw his tenure at Stamford Bridge implode after a falling out with the club’s hierarchy.

Alonso is now the sixth permanent manager in four years under BlueCo, a somewhat cursed position in the Premier League. But the Spaniard is confident he can deliver what his predecessors could not, while also maintaining a strong relationship with those above him.

“What I like is that we work together and we are all part of the decisions we take, we all feel responsible for that,” Alonso said. “We are confident that we are doing the right things in the right way. The potential is there. I think there is a strong base and a good team already there.

“We need to reinforce it in the right way and take good decisions to do that. The feeling is that we are aligned with the sporting directors. The ultimate goal is to have a good team, build the right squad and we are in that moment.”

Alonso Intent to ‘Build’ Around Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer had a season to forget in 2025–26. | Izzy Poles/AMA/Getty Images

So much of the club’s—and Alonso’s—success comes down to getting the most out of Cole Palmer. The England international failed to live up to his sensational Chelsea debut campaign, struggling for consistency and fitness over the last two years, so much so that Thomas Tuchel omitted him from the Three Lions’ 2026 World Cup squad.

“So far we have been together for a few days and he has come in with a positive mindset and positive spirit. He wants to enjoy playing football,” Alonso said of Palmer.

“He is a special player, a different class with a different quality, and if we help him by building a team around him that allows his talent to shine, we will be closer to success. I am sure of that.”

So far Chelsea have brought in a wealth of young reinforcements, including Marco Palestra, Dastan Satpayev and Geovany Quenda. The club has also managed to hold onto Enzo Fernández after losing Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and Andrey Santos to Manchester United.

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