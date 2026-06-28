Chelsea’s Willingness to Break Transfer Policy Offers Hope to Xabi Alonso Era

Chelsea’s transfer policy under the BlueCo ownership has attracted plenty of headlines.

The plan to focus on young, high-potential players sounds good on paper but has yet to yield the desired results. A lack of experience is regularly cited as a primary problem for the Blues, with even center back Tosin Adarabioyo and the recently departed Marc Cucurella openly challenging the lack of veterans in the locker room.

After last season descended into chaos, Chelsea made it clear they were prepared to tweak the vision this summer. With new manager Xabi Alonso at the helm, those changes are becoming increasingly evident.

As first revealed by Luca Cerchione, Alonso has specifically requested a reunion with Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka, a key pillar of the manager’s successful Bayer Leverkusen outfit, and talks over a surprise move are underway.

Multiple reports have stressed Xhaka’s desire to make the move and work with Alonso once again. Florian Plettenberg states personal terms have already been agreed and Chelsea are now facing the uphill battle of convincing Sunderland to sell.

Why Chelsea Are Changing Their Transfer Strategy for Xhaka

Granit Xhaka (left) was a key part of Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen team. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The idea of a move for Xhaka would have sounded impossible just a few months ago. The oldest player in the Chelsea squad is 28-year-old Tosin, who is one of just five players over the age of 25.

Indeed, of the 10 youngest Premier League lineups last season, Chelsea named seven of them, and they also had another six between 11 and 20. Youth has been key to BlueCo, who are now moving for a player just months away from turning 34.

If BlueCo wanted to send a statement to fans, they could hardly have done a better job.

Chelsea are not specifically looking for older players, but rather experienced, mature heads capable of leading their young core. While the dream would be to find that player under the age of 25, the reality is the Blues are going to need to increase their age range, which is where Xhaka comes in.

Alonso knows Xhaka well, having handed him 99 appearances with Leverkusen. The Switzerland international was an integral part of the team, learning Alonso’s methods and impressing with his leadership in the locker room.

That is exactly what Chelsea need, and rather than trying to find it elsewhere, they have listened to Alonso and found the perfect solution in Xhaka. He may not be the flashiest signing, but there is not a single player on the planet who can slot into a leadership role under Alonso better than him.

Xhaka has impressed with Sunderland. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

This summer, Chelsea have put more focus on personal characteristics. It is not all about on-field potential, but now questions are being asked about targets’ personalities.

“They called me constantly, wanting to know everything,” said Guido Angelozzi, recently departed Cagliari sporting director, of Chelsea’s successful pursuit of right back Marco Palestra this summer. “They obviously already had the data, but they were looking for information on the boy’s character and qualities.”

No such questions have to be asked of Sunderland over Xhaka. Alonso knows him perfectly and has vouched for the former Arsenal midfielder, and it is clear that Chelsea have listened.

Whether Chelsea can get a deal for Xhaka over the line is a different matter. Reports state Sunderland are reluctant to sell and, regardless of this shift in strategy, there is always going to be a financial limit for a player who turns 34 in September.

However, fans wanted signs that the ownership are prepared to change. In this pursuit of Xhaka, they have all the evidence they could need.

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