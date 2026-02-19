Chelsea XI vs. Burnley: Palmer, James Dilemma Solved—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea’s favourable run of fixtures continues on Saturday afternoon when the Blues host Burnley in the Premier League.

The clash serves as an opportunity for redemption after Chelsea surrendered a two-goal lead in their stalemate with Leeds United last week, harming their prospects of qualification for the Champions League.

Fortunately, they face the Premier League’s leakiest defence as they aim to bounce back and apply pressure to their fellow Champions League chasers, with the positivity harnessed by Burnley’s surprise win at Crystal Palace undermined by their recent FA Cup exit at the hands of Mansfield Town.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT

3 p.m. GMT, 10 a.m. ET, 7 a.m. PT 📍 Location: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge 🏆 Competition: Premier League

Premier League 📊 Recent form: WWWWD

Team News

Marc Cucurella is sidelined with a hamstring complaint. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Marc Cucurella, Filip Jörgensen, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Marc Cucurella, Filip Jörgensen, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo, Levi Colwill, Jamie Gittens, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Liam Rosenior has confirmed that Marc Cucurella will once again be absent following a hamstring injury sustained in the draw with Leeds. The Spaniard appears set to be replaced at left back by Jorrel Hato once more.

Roméo Lavia is nearing his return but with Chelsea being extra careful in managing his recuperation, the Belgium international appears very unlikely to play any part in the Burnley clash.

Jamie Gittens, Levi Colwill and Mykhailo Mudryk are confirmed absentees for the Blues, while Dário Essugo and Filip Jörgensen will probably miss out with fitness issues, too.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley (4-2-3-1)

Rosenior will revert to a familiar lineup after FA Cup rotation. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—The Spaniard won’t expect a busy afternoon against goal-shy Burnley but he likely thought similar about recent battles with Leeds and West Ham United.

RB: Reece James—Rosenior has confirmed the availability of Chelsea’s skipper, who has enjoyed a lengthy rest period since the demolition of Hull City in the FA Cup. With no midweek action for the Blues, either, James will surely start on Saturday.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Josh Acheampong hardly covered himself in glory as Trevoh Chalobah’s partner against Leeds, with Fofana likely to return to the starting lineup this weekend.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—The mainstay in Chelsea’s defence will be eyeing a first clean sheet since the mid-January win over Brentford.

LB: Jorrel Hato—The Dutchman is the most likely candidate to succeed Cucurella in the backline, although Rosenior has mentioned Malo Gusto as an alternative replacement.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Chelsea can’t do without Caicedo’s consistent stream of defensive contributions, although he will likely be less involved than usual against Burnley.

DM: Andrey Santos—Santos has received the backing of Rosenior, who worked with the youngster at Strasbourg. The Brazilian has started six of the last seven matches across all competitions.

RW: Pedro Neto—The Portugal international stole the show at the MKM Stadium in the FA Cup, netting a hat-trick to condemn Hull to a bruising 4–0 defeat.

AM: Cole Palmer—Palmer has also been passed fit by Rosenior as Chelsea continue to manage his minutes. The Englishman has scored four times in his last two league games—three of those coming from the penalty spot.

LW: Enzo Fernández—In order to pack Santos and Palmer into the XI, Rosenior has shifted Fernández to the left-hand side in recent fixtures. While not his best role, he’s always a creative force for the Blues.

ST: João Pedro—Few have benefitted from Rosenior’s arrival more than Pedro, who now has six goals since his new manager took over. He’s moved miles clear of Liam Delap in the pecking order.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE