Chelsea XI vs. Everton: Enforced Defensive Reshuffle Stretches Blues—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea have a shot at redemption this Saturday when they travel away to Everton in the Premier League for a final match before the upcoming international break.

An 8–2 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 has heaped pressure on Liam Rosenior, an underwhelming home defeat to Newcastle United sandwiched in between the European disasters. A response is vital on a first ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Chelsea remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification via a top-five Premier League finish but they can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they’re to make the cut. They know victory could move them up to fourth this weekend.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

Chelsea Dealt Trevoh Chalobah Injury Blow

Trevoh Chalobah is out for six weeks. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea’s three-goal defeat on Tuesday was made even worse by Trevoh Chalobah’s injury. Rosenior has confirmed that while the issue is better than first feared, the England international will be sidelined for six weeks due to an ankle sprain.

Chalobah joins fellow defender and club captain Reece James in the treatment room, as well as long-term absentee Levi Colwill. While the latter is back in training after his ACL tear, he remains some distance off making a comeback.

Benoît Badiashile and Malo Gusto are expected to return from illness on Saturday, although Rosenior didn’t provide any update on the pair during his pregame press conference.

Jamie Gittens is likely to miss out on the wing, while backup goalkeeper Filip Jörgensen is sidelined after undergoing minor surgery.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Reece James, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Filip Jörgensen, Benoît Badiashile, Jamie Gittens, Malo Gusto, Mykhailo Mudryk.

Reece James, Levi Colwill, Trevoh Chalobah, Filip Jörgensen, Benoît Badiashile, Jamie Gittens, Malo Gusto, Mykhailo Mudryk. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1)

Injuries are mounting for the Blues. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Jörgensen’s injury setback has silenced the Chelsea goalkeeper debate for the moment. The Spaniard will hope to get through this trip unscathed before a much-needed rest.

RB: Malo Gusto—The Mamadou Sarr right back experiment backfired spectacularly against PSG and Rosenior will be desperate to have Gusto available once again on Merseyside.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Benched midweek after some alarmingly sloppy performances in recent weeks, the absence of Chalobah might result in a recall for the Frenchman.

CB: Jorrel Hato—Only Rosenior knows which partnership will feature in the heart of defense, but he turned to Hato against PSG and could utilize the youngster again. Sarr, Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo and Josh Acheampong are other options.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Dwight McNeil is unlikely to offer Cucurella a moment’s peace, the indefatigable winger matching every one of the Spaniard’s strides.

DM: Andrey Santos—With James injured and Chelsea still being careful with Roméo Lavia’s involvement, Santos could earn another start in Rosenior’s double pivot.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—A rare off-night for Caicedo midweek won’t result in demotion to the bench becasue the Ecuador international is absolutely critical to Chelsea finding three points at Everton.

RW: Cole Palmer—Palmer’s stuttering season is still awaiting ignition. Chelsea’s attacking talisman has managed just nine Premier League goals—over half of which have come from the penalty spot.

AM: Enzo Fernández—Rosenior is still searching for a successful way to accommodate both Palmer and Fernández, but neither the Argentine nor his teammate have been particularly inspiring since the manager’s arrival.

LW: Pedro Neto—After missing the Newcastle defeat through suspension, Neto will make his domestic comeback against an organized Everton rearguard. The winger’s explosivity will be essential to carving open a low block.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro is now three games without a goal following his previously unstoppable streak. The Brazilian must overcome some aggressive defensive tactics from Everton’s backline this weekend to rediscover his scoring form.

READ THE LATEST CHELSEA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND MORE