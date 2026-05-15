Chelsea XI vs. Man City: Key Players Make Timely Returns—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Chelsea have the opportunity to salvage some pride from a disastrous campaign when they face Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Having lost their last six successive domestic cup finals—the only English side to endure such a run—supporters will be eager for a more pleasant outcome come the end of their latest trip to Wembley. Unfortunately, they are at one of their lowest recent ebbs, and are tasked with overcoming an in-form Man City side.

Calum McFarlane has been thrust into the chaos to steer Chelsea to the end of the season, but could the interim manager finish his latest stint with silverware in the bag? Fortunately, he boasts an extremely talented squad capable of taking on the challenge.

Chelsea Handed Timely Injury Boost

Chelsea need their wide players to return. | Andrew Kearns/CameraSport/Getty Images

McFarlane’s assignment is made simpler by the recent returns of captain Reece James and crucial center back Levi Colwill. The Englishmen both featured against Liverpool last weekend and appear primed to start at Wembley in an attempt to thwart City’s myriad of attacking threats.

Another boost comes in the expected returns of Robert Sánchez, Alejandro Garnacho and Pedro Neto, all of whom were absent at Anfield last time out. Sánchez will immediately return between the sticks, while Neto also appears likely to come straight back into the XI given Chelsea’s lack of wide options.

Mykhailo Mudryk remains banned for a doping offense and is joined by fellow wingers Estêvão, Jamie Gittens and Jesse Derry on the sidelines.

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended : Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Robert Sánchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Jesse Derry.

: Estêvão, Jamie Gittens, Robert Sánchez, Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Jesse Derry. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Chelsea’s injuries are clearing up. | FotMob

GK: Robert Sánchez—Cup finals are often decided by goalkeeping heroics, and the returning Sánchez will have to be at the peak of his powers to combat City’s fearsome forwards.

RB: Reece James—Chelsea must risk James against City despite his lack of match fitness, with the skipper’s skill set a necessary antidote to the in-form Jérémy Doku.

CB: Wesley Fofana—Fofana has seldom convinced this season and faces the ultimate test in Erling Haaland this weekend. However, he looked sharper with the calming presence of Colwill alongside him last time out.

CB: Levi Colwill—Colwill was excellent on his first start since returning from an ACL injury, but City’s attacking dynamos will offer him a much tougher ride than Liverpool’s injury-hit forward line did on Merseyside.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Cucurella was forced to play at left wing against Liverpool, performing admirably in the role amid Chelsea’s injury crisis on the flanks. The Spaniard will return to left back at Wembley, tasked with battling Antoine Semenyo.

DM: Andrey Santos—The Brazilian is yet to unlock his full potential at Chelsea, but he still boasts an opportunity to win a second piece of silverware during his first proper year with the Blues.

DM: Moisés Caicedo—Rayan Cherki could wreak havoc at Wembley, as he did in the Carabao Cup final against Arsenal. Chelsea need Caicedo at his combative best to shackle the skilful Frenchman.

RM: Cole Palmer—Victory would taste ever so sweet for Palmer against his former club, whom he’s still yet to beat in seven appearances for Chelsea. Like in the Club World Cup final, the Blues need their talisman to step up.

AM: Enzo Fernández—A summer exit looms for Fernández, the Argentine potentially even joining City amid an uncertain future in west London.

LM: Pedro Neto—Neto should return to the XI having trained throughout the week. Chelsea need his pace and bravery in possession amid a raft of injuries in the wide forward department.

ST: João Pedro—If Chelsea can rely on one player at Wembley, it’s Pedro. The Brazilian’s terrific debut season has been largely unaffected by the struggles of those around him, and the Club World Cup final proved he can deliver on the grandest stages.

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