Enzo Fernandez ‘Considered’ by Premier League Rival for Summer Transfer

Manchester City are weighing up a move for Chelsea’s Enzo Fernández this summer after the Argentine flirted with a possible transfer to Real Madrid, a report has revealed.

Pep Guardiola’s side are suddenly in control of the Premier League title race, having trailed Arsenal at the summit by a fair distance for much of 2026. The Gunners failed to pull away, and City’s recent 2–1 victory over Mikel Arteta’s men opened the door for the Cityzens to climb to the top of the table on Wednesday night, when they beat Burnley 1–0.

Guardiola’s future is up in the air beyond what had appeared to be another season of transition at the Etihad Stadium, with Fernández’s former boss at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, earmarked as a potential replacement. Yet a second domestic treble of his mightily successful tenure is in City’s sights.

No matter how the final month of 2025–26 plays out, the Sky Blues will not rest on their laurels. More work will go into perfecting their squad this summer, with the midfield engine room likely to be prioritised, given the potential departures.

Fernández Added to Man City’s Midfield Targets

Fernández has flirted with the possibility of leaving Chelsea. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Man City are plotting a surprise move for Chelsea’s disgruntled midfielder, Fernández. Their interest is reported to be at an “early stage,” with alternative targets also being discussed.

The Blues are adamant that they won’t lose their vice-captain this summer, but a push from Fernández’s to leave west London may force their hand.

The Argentine has already been suspended internally for comments he made on his future after Chelsea were comprehensively dumped out of the Champions League by holders Paris Saint-Germain. He then said he ”didn’t know””where his future lay at the end of a disappointing 2025–26 season for the Blues, who have now parted ways with manager Liam Rosenior.

Fernández went a step further during the March international break by suggesting he’d like to live in the Spanish capital amid transfer links to Real Madrid. The midfielder’s agent, former Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore, said his client would consider his options in the summer after he was disciplined by Chelsea, before backtracking his claims.

Fernández’s future could be an intriguing (or incredibly dull) subplot of the upcoming transfer window. Given that he’s contracted at Stamford Bridge until 2032 and Chelsea paid as much as £106.8 million ($144.2 million) to sign him from Benfica in 2023, it’d take a mammoth fee to convince the Blues into a summer sale.

Why Are Man City in the Midfield Market?

Man City are losing at least one midfield stalwart this summer. | MB Media/Getty Images

Man City made several big splashes in midfield after losing Rodri to an ACL tear, and the departures of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündoğan were confirmed following the 2024–25 season.

However, some of those brought in to replace departing icons, like González and Reijnders, have struggled to assert themselves. On the contrary, Guardiola has embraced maverick playmaker Rayan Cherki, and the Frenchman is spearheading City’s push to an unexpected league title.

They have the luxury of going again in the market when a couple of splashes fail to hit the mark, but there’s also a need to mitigate the exit of Bernardo Silva after nine years of service. Rodri, like Fernández, has flirted with the idea of playing for Madrid, and his future may hinge on whether Guardiola stays or goes.

The Cityzens seemed well-stocked elsewhere after a busy January and Matheus Nunes‘s form at right back this season, so they’re set to go big in midfield this summer. Before the Fernández links, their interest in Manchester United target Elliot Anderson had become widespread knowledge.

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