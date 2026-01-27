Chelsea XI vs. Napoli: Palmer, Fernandez Decision Made—Injury News, Lineup Prediction

Chelsea visit Naples in the Champions League on Wednesday night knowing that a victory would all but guarantee their spot in the round of 16.

The upcoming bout is significant for several reasons, with travelling Chelsea supporters rekindling fond memories of their maiden Champions League triumph in 2012. André Villas-Boas’ Blues were beaten 3–1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the first leg of their round of 16 tie, but Roberto Di Matteo oversaw a dramatic turnaround in the return fixture.

Liam Rosenior’s side will encounter plenty of familiar faces in Southern Italy, although none of Antonio Conte’s title-winning squad from almost a decade ago are still on the club’s books. Conte’s Napoli are in a desperate spot, as they need three points to merely make it into the playoffs.

Match Snapshot

🕒 Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT, 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT

📍 Location: Stadio Diego Armando Maradona

🏆 Competition: Champions League

📊 Recent form: WDWLW

Team News

Chelsea were victorious at Selhurst Park on Sunday. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees: Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo

Levi Colwill, Roméo Lavia, Dário Essugo 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Cole Palmer’s potential participation is the big talking point for Chelsea—he’s been navigating a niggling groin injury but hasn’t played in the club’s last two because of a separate issue. However, he has trained at the start of the week and should board the plane to Naples.

Confirmed absentees include Dário Essugo, Tosin Adarabioyo, Levi Colwill and Roméo Lavia, while second-choice goalkeeper Filip Jørgensen is a doubt.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup vs. Napoli (4-2-3-1)

Rosenior will limit the changes from Sunday’s win. | FotMo

GK: Robert Sánchez—Sánchez has responded well after a shaky start under Rosenior, but he was denied a clean sheet late on at the weekend. He’ll remain in goal against Napoli, especially because Jørgensen is a doubt through injury.

RB: Reece James—The Chelsea boss was able to give his captain some respite at the weekend, taking him off late, so he should be good to go on Wednesday.

CB: Wesley Fofana—There’s a fierce battle in the centre back depth chart, with Rosenior taking to Benoît Badiashile more than Enzo Maresca. However, Fofana may be back in the XI here.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah—Chalobah remains a constant at the heart of Chelsea’s defence despite the change in the dugout.

LB: Marc Cucurella—Napoli are short in attack, and Cucurella could see plenty of a wing back playing on his wrong side. His forward surges remain a useful outlet for the Blues, and there could be space to exploit behind Miguel Gutiérrez.

CM: Moisés Caicedo—Napoli’s injury woes leave Chelsea as favourites, so Rosenior will know how important keeping 11 players on the pitch will be. He’ll be looking at you while he says it, Moisés.

CM: Andrey Santos—Santos’ measured showing at the weekend should see him retain his spot alongside Caicedo in midfield. Expect him to drop into the backline out of possession, as he did at Selhurst Park.

RW: Estêvão—Chelsea certainly aren’t shy of options out wide, but for this must-win encounter, Rosenior has to pick the best at his disposal.

AM: Enzo Fernandez—Cole Palmer is back for the visitors, but Rosenior has to be careful. Minutes off the bench may be wise, leaving Fernández in the advanced midfield role.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho—There’s likely to be limited changes from the weekend’s win, but Pedro Neto’s sub-par showing means he’s at risk of dropping to the bench.

ST: João Pedro—Pedro’s re-emerging for the Blues under the new manager after a quiet few weeks. The Brazilian enters this game having scored in back-to-back Premier League outings.

