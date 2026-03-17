Fresh Team News Leak, Big Reece James Injury Concern—Chelsea Have More Problems

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior did his best to downplay concerns over a potential mole in the Blues dressing room, but reports have once again revealed big decisions about the lineup that will take on Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of the first leg, which ended in a shocking 5–2 defeat, Rosenior’s entire lineup found its way on to social media 24 hours in advance. “These things happen,” the boss reflected. “It’s disappointing but I’m sure it won’t happen again.”

While a full XI has been kept under wraps so far, Onze Mondial claim to offer a massive insight into Chelsea’s defensive setup.

Wesley Fofana, who has battled muscle fatigue recently, is expected to start on the bench for the Blues, who are said to have trained with the center back pairing of Trevoh Chalobah and Jorrel Hato for this one.

A defensive reshuffle may have been thrust upon Rosenior. Malo Gusto has been unwell in recent days, while the news of Reece James’s nasty hamstring injury has soured the mood around Stamford Bridge just days after he signed a new long-term contract.

Rosenior Learns Tough Lesson After Crushing James Injury Blow

Chelsea’s skipper is back on the sidelines. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

“He’s felt something in his hamstring at the end of the game against Newcastle,” Rosenior revealed on Monday when asked about his captain. “Really frustrating and disappointing one for us.

“It could be [quite serious]. With a hamstring injury, it’s never great. And for Reece, hopefully we can just get him scanned, we can find out the full extent and then we know more. Because obviously we know what an important player he is, what an important leader he is in the group. He’s our captain.”

While Rosenior awaits formal confirmation of James’s recovery timeline, the early signs are worrying. Fabrice Hawkins claims the right back may need as long as two months on the sidelines, ending his domestic season and perhaps shattering his World Cup dreams as well.

The miserable reality for Chelsea fans in recent years has been the impact that repeated fitness issues have had on James.

Indeed, since breaking his ankle on England U-20 duty in the summer of 2019, James has been struck down by no fewer than 24 injuries that, altogether, have cost him a total of 762 days and counting.

Reece James’s Tricky Injury History

Season Number of Injuries Days Missed 2019–20 4 144 2020–21 2 41 2021–22 4 88 2022–23 6 152 2023–24 2 207 2024–25 3 111

Managing the battle against his own body was a key part of Enzo Maresca’s tenure. The former manager would regularly rest James, starting him one weekend and then swapping him out for Gusto next time out.

The results of that major effort appeared to be surfacing this season. Before this hamstring setback, James had only dealt with a knock and a minor hip problem, missing just five games across all competitions. That number is now likely to treble.

While it is impossible to assign blame in these situations, questions will be asked about Rosenior’s use of his captain.

Before Tuesday’s round of 16 second leg, Chelsea played five games in March. James was left on the bench for the FA Cup triumph over Wrexham but played 90 minutes in each of the other four—physically taxing meetings with Arsenal, Aston Villa, PSG and Newcastle United. February ended with 89 minutes against Burnley.

Rosenior will have to readjust with James unavailable. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

For comparison, just 26 of James’s 55 appearances under Maresca came as a starter. Under Rosenior, James is currently at 10 of 11.

Is that increase in workload to blame? From the outside, it is impossible to say. It must be noted that Maresca did ramp up his usage of James during the first half of this season, with 14 of his 20 league starts coming under the Italian this year.

At this stage of the season, with fatigue kicking in and the intensity higher than ever as Chelsea fight for a spot in next year’s Champions League, muscle injuries are always more likely, but one can only wonder whether more opportunities could have been found to rest James in 2026, even if it would have made Rosenior’s life harder in the short term.

Now, James faces a race against time to return before the end of the Premier League season, while his certain absence for March’s international camp with England may have irreparably harmed his chances of going to the 2026 World Cup even if he does recover in time.

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