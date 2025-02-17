Chicago Stars: 2025 NWSL Schedule
Chicago Stars will begin the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season on the road against defending champions Orlando Pride on March 14.
It will be a difficult mountain to climb for the Stars, who will come up against the 2024 NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield winners at Inter & Co Stadium on the opening weekend.
Picking up 10 wins, 14 losses and two ties throughout the 2024 season, Chicago were able to scrape themselves a playoff spot thanks to an eighth-place finish in the league standings. The side didn't last long in the knockout stages, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the eventual champions Orlando Pride.
Entering the new season with a rebranded identity, the club has moved on from its former name, the Chicago Red Stars, following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.
Following a first round battle with the defending champions, the Chicago Stars will return home to SeatGeek Stadium to host Houston Dash on March 23.
2025 Full Schedule
Date
Opponent
Location
Time (PT)
03/14
Orlando Pride
Inter & Co Stadium
8pm
03/23
Houston Dash
SeatGeek Stadium
5pm
03/30
Racing Louisville
SeatGeek Stadium
4pm
04/13
Bay FC
PayPal Park
7pm
04/18
Utah Royals
America First Field
9:30pm
04/26
San Diego Wave
SeatGeek Stadium
7:30pm
05/04
Gotham FC
Sports Illustrated Stadium
1pm
05/10
Washington Spirit
SeatGeek Stadium
12:50pm
05/17
North Carolina Courage
First Horizon Stadium
5pm
05/24
Kansas City Current
SeatGeek Stadium
7:30pm
06/07
Angel City FC
BMO Stadium
10:00pm
06/14
Seattle Reign
TBC
5pm
06/21
Portland Thorns
Providence Park
10pm
08/01
Gotham FC
SeatGeek Stadium
8pm
08/10
Bay FC
SeatGeek Stadium
2pm
08/18
Seattle Reign
Lumen Field
10pm
08/22
North Carolina Courage
SeatGeek Stadium
8pm
08/31
Washington Spirit
Audi Field
4pm
09/07
Orlando Pride
TBC
3pm
09/14
Portland Thorns
SeatGeek Stadium
3pm
09/19
Houston Dash
Shell Energy Stadium
8pm
09/26
Kansas City Current
CPKC Stadium
8pm
10/05
Utah Royals
SeatGeek Stadium
4pm
10/10
Racing Louisville
Lynn Family Stadium
7:30pm
10/18
San Diego Wave
Snapdragon Stadium
10pm
11/02
Angel City FC
SeatGeek Stadium
TBC
Other Key Dates
The 2025 season will introduce the league's first rivalry weekend, in which the most exciting matchups are set to take place between August 8-10. Chicago will host Bay FC at SeetGeek Stadium in a highly anticipated tie set to take place on August 10.
Additionally, Decision Day will make its return in the 2025 season after its temporary removal in the 2024 campaign. All 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on November 2 in order to finalise the league standings and the eight official playoff spots.