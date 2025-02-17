SI

Chicago Stars: 2025 NWSL Schedule

Chicago Stars will begin the 2025 NWSL season against Orlando Pride on March 14.

Jamie Spangher

Mallory Swanson in action for the Chicago Stars
Mallory Swanson in action for the Chicago Stars / Newscom World / IMAGO

Chicago Stars will begin the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season on the road against defending champions Orlando Pride on March 14.

It will be a difficult mountain to climb for the Stars, who will come up against the 2024 NWSL Championship and NWSL Shield winners at Inter & Co Stadium on the opening weekend.

Picking up 10 wins, 14 losses and two ties throughout the 2024 season, Chicago were able to scrape themselves a playoff spot thanks to an eighth-place finish in the league standings. The side didn't last long in the knockout stages, suffering a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the eventual champions Orlando Pride.

Entering the new season with a rebranded identity, the club has moved on from its former name, the Chicago Red Stars, following the conclusion of the 2024 campaign.

Following a first round battle with the defending champions, the Chicago Stars will return home to SeatGeek Stadium to host Houston Dash on March 23.

2025 Full Schedule

Date

Opponent

Location

Time (PT)

03/14

Orlando Pride

Inter & Co Stadium

8pm

03/23

Houston Dash

SeatGeek Stadium

5pm

03/30

Racing Louisville

SeatGeek Stadium

4pm

04/13

Bay FC

PayPal Park

7pm

04/18

Utah Royals

America First Field

9:30pm

04/26

San Diego Wave

SeatGeek Stadium

7:30pm

05/04

Gotham FC

Sports Illustrated Stadium

1pm

05/10

Washington Spirit

SeatGeek Stadium

12:50pm

05/17

North Carolina Courage

First Horizon Stadium

5pm

05/24

Kansas City Current

SeatGeek Stadium

7:30pm

06/07

Angel City FC

BMO Stadium

10:00pm

06/14

Seattle Reign

TBC

5pm

06/21

Portland Thorns

Providence Park

10pm

08/01

Gotham FC

SeatGeek Stadium

8pm

08/10

Bay FC

SeatGeek Stadium

2pm

08/18

Seattle Reign

Lumen Field

10pm

08/22

North Carolina Courage

SeatGeek Stadium

8pm

08/31

Washington Spirit

Audi Field

4pm

09/07

Orlando Pride

TBC

3pm

09/14

Portland Thorns

SeatGeek Stadium

3pm

09/19

Houston Dash

Shell Energy Stadium

8pm

09/26

Kansas City Current

CPKC Stadium

8pm

10/05

Utah Royals

SeatGeek Stadium

4pm

10/10

Racing Louisville

Lynn Family Stadium

7:30pm

10/18

San Diego Wave

Snapdragon Stadium

10pm

11/02

Angel City FC

SeatGeek Stadium

TBC

Other Key Dates

The 2025 season will introduce the league's first rivalry weekend, in which the most exciting matchups are set to take place between August 8-10. Chicago will host Bay FC at SeetGeek Stadium in a highly anticipated tie set to take place on August 10.

Additionally, Decision Day will make its return in the 2025 season after its temporary removal in the 2024 campaign. All 14 teams will play their final game of the regular season on November 2 in order to finalise the league standings and the eight official playoff spots.

Jamie Spangher
Jamie Spangher is a writer for Sports Illustrated Soccer. She specializes in the coverage of the women's game, with a particular focus on the USWNT, England's Lionesses, as well as the Barclays Women's Super League.

