Christian Pulisic Ends 2025 by Hitting Impressive Serie A Landmark
Christian Pulisic bagged his 50th Serie A goal contribution to maintain AC Milan’s one-point advantage over Napoli at the top of the table.
Pulisic’s 10th goal in 15 matches across all competitions this season opened the scoring for Milan, smashing home at the back post after Adrien Rabiot had flicked on a corner in first half stoppage time. Former Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku then bagged a quick fire brace to put the game beyond Verona, sealing a comprehensive 3-0 win for the Rossoneri.
With his latest strike, Pulisic brought his tally for 2025 to 14 goals, extending his attacking output in an already record calendar year. It also marked the 50th goal or assist he’s contributed for Milan in just 81 Serie A appearances, per Opta—only Inter’s Lautaro Martínez has achieved more individually during that same time frame (53).
Pulisic and Martínez are now locked together at the top of Serie A’s goal charts on eight, putting USMNT’s leading light at the head of the Golden Boot race heading into 2026.
Pulisic keeping pace with Martínez is all the more impressive as he’s missed five games this season because of a hamstring injury, another muscle complaint and a fever. Currently, the versatile Pulisic, who can operate on either flank or through the middle as a No. 10 or false nine, is averaging a goal every 74 minutes—the best return among players who have 150 or more minutes under their belt.
Pulisic Shuts Down Personal Life Rumors
Away from the field, Pulisic took to social media to hit out at recent gossip that suggested the 27-year-old is dating actress Sydney Sweeney.
In a pointed Instagram story, Pulisic wrote: “Please stop with the made up stories about my personal life. Need to hold sources accountable it can affect people's lives.”
He also replied to a post that reported the story: “Fake news guys let’s stop with the silly rumor.”
Pulisic will hope the off-field distractions stop as he looks to not only push Milan towards just a second Serie A title in 15 years, but also success with the USMNT at next summer’s World Cup. Manager Mauricio Pochettino knows his group stage fate after the draw was conducted earlier this month, and Pulisic is expected to play a prominent role in helping to down Paraguay, Australia and an as yet unknown opponent—either Türkiye, Romania, Kosovo or Slovakia will take the spot once the UEFA playoffs are played in March.