Christian Pulisic Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for USMNT Star

U.S. men’s national team forward Christian Pulisic picked up an injury at the worst possible time for both AC Milan and the Stars and Stripes.

Nothing is going right for the American superstar in 2026. After a flying start to the season, Pulisic finds himself in the worst slump of his career, having not found the back of the net for club or country since the calendar flipped from 2025.

To make matters worse, the 27-year-old now is off to the infirmary at the height of Milan’s battle for the Champions League places. The injury also comes with the USMNT’s World Cup opener against Paraguay just one month away.

Here’s the latest news regarding Pulisic’s untimely fitness woes.

What Injury Does Pulisic Have?

Christian Pulisic is once again stuck in the infirmary. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Pulisic was a last-minute absentee for Milan’s all-important battle with Atalanta on Sunday. The forward did not complete the team’s final training prior to the fixture due to a muscular problem in his glute, per Gianluca Di Marzio.

Although significant details about the problem are still unknown, the injury was serious enough to keep Pulisic out of action for a game Massimiliano Allegri’s men cannot afford to lose. It likely did not help matters that the former Chelsea man has an extensive injury history, perhaps prompting the team to proceed with caution with any type of discomfort he suffers.

The Rossoneri are expected to soon provide a concrete update on Pulisic’s injury after he undergoes further testing.

When Will Pulisic Return From Injury?

Christian Pulisic is in a race to regain his fitness and best form for the 2026 World Cup. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Since Milan have yet to confirm the extent of Pulisic’s muscular problem, it is impossible to predict exactly when he will return to the pitch. The good news is that a case of discomfort, without a more serious injury tied to it, could only keep the USMNT star sidelined for just a few days.

If there is a more serious issue found once tests are run, then Pulisic could be looking at a potentially season-ending injury that would keep him out of Milan’s final matches against Genoa and Cagliari. In fact, even if he needs just two weeks to recover, he will not feature for the Rossoneri again in 2025–26.

Should Pulisic avoid a major issue, he will likely be ready for the USMNT’s World Cup tune-ups against Senegal and Germany on May 31 and June 6 respectively. If the muscular problem turns out to require significant rehab that takes three or four weeks, then he will be in a race to be fit for the Stars and Stripes’ tournament opener on June 12.

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